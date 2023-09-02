Starfield | Game Lore Explained (Timeline)

Let us unpack the Lore and timeline of Starfield.

In the universe of Starfield, humanity’s journey among the stars paints a familiar yet nuanced picture. As we ventured beyond Earth, we brought with us both our lofty aspirations and our darkest impulses. Despite the technological marvels and the colonization of alien worlds, it seems that humanity remains unaltered at its core.

Today, we embark on a journey through the intriguing in-game timeline of Bethesda’s highly anticipated game, Starfield.

Humanity’s Stellar Odyssey (2050-2156)

Our journey through the Starfield universe begins in 2050, with the first humans setting foot on Mars. Within just half a century, humanity had expanded its presence throughout the entire solar system. The establishment of permanent settlements, such as Sedonia, marked the dawn of a new era.

In 2156, humanity achieved its first interstellar feat by reaching Alpha Centauri, the closest star system to Earth. This accomplishment was likely made possible by the development of functioning grab drives. A mere four years later, the United Colony government was established, with Alpha Centauri’s Atlantis as its capital.

Interestingly, this government recognized only a select few as citizens, creating a social hierarchy between civilians and citizens based on earned or granted status.

This distinction likely fueled further exploration and colonization efforts, as people sought to break free from the constraints of the United Colonies.

The Birth of the Freestar Collective (2167)

In 2167, a pioneer named Solomon Coe settled in the Cheyenne system, establishing Aquila City in 2188. Coe forged an alliance with the xenofresh Corporation, consolidating their influence as the Freestar Collective.

As the late 22nd century dawned, independent colonies and outposts scattered across human-controlled space. This fragmentation unsettled the United Colonies, prompting them to establish a star station called the Clinic in the Narian system, an independent star system. The Narian residents vehemently opposed this encroachment, leading to their decision to join the Freestar Collective in 2194, sparking the Narian War.

The Narian War and the Rise of the Freestar Rangers (2195-2221)

The Narian War raged for two decades, sapping support from both sides. In 2216, negotiations led to the Treaty of Narian, marking the birth of the term “settled systems” to describe human-controlled space. However, this region remained far from fully settled.

In the aftermath, the Freestar Collective founded the Freestar Rangers in 2221, a peacekeeping force essential in maintaining post-war stability. With veterans returning home and a peace-conscious populace, the focus shifted toward securing humanity’s dominance among the stars.

Constellation and the Age of Exploration (2275-2305)

In 2275, Sebastian Banks founded Constellation, an organization dedicated to exploration and scientific discovery. Banks assembled a diverse team, including Anya Mamasa, Chloe Bao, Darius Andres, Bernadette Laurent, Everado Gill, and Kadri Toma. They built The Lodge in New Atlantis as their headquarters, symbolizing a commitment to the future.

The organization continued to evolve, attracting new members like Barrett in 2305, marking its intent to stand the test of time.

The Colony War and the Artifact’s Discovery (2307-2526)

By 2307, tensions once again gripped the settled systems, primarily between the United Colonies and the Freestar Collective. The Colony War erupted over the Freestar Collective’s establishment of a colony on Vesta in the Lunaria system. The war climaxed with the Battle of Cheyenne, a victory for the Freestar Collective.

The Mysterious Artifact and Constellation’s Role (2526-2530)

Amidst these conflicts, Constellation made a remarkable discovery – the Artifact, a mysterious piece of technology. However, the artifact’s significance remained enigmatic as it was shrouded in secrecy.

In 2530, you, the player, join Constellation, embarking on a quest to uncover the truth behind these enigmatic artifacts.

The settled systems hang on the precipice of uncertainty, with an uneasy peace reigning between the United Colonies and the Freestar Collective. Factions like Spacers Ecliptic, mercenaries, House Varun cultists, and the Crimson Fleet wreak havoc in both territories.

As you explore the farthest reaches of human habitation, the mysteries of Starfield await your discovery.

In conclusion, the universe of Starfield offers a captivating blend of human ambition, conflict, and discovery. Bethesda has masterfully crafted a timeline that serves as the backdrop for this highly anticipated game. As we embark on this cosmic journey, the stars themselves seem poised to reveal their deepest secrets.