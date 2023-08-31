Starfield | Global Release Date & Time

Starfield’s official Early access is nearly here.

The anticipation is reaching its climax as gamers around the world eagerly await the arrival of Starfield, the highly anticipated single-player RPG masterpiece from Bethesda Game Studios. Set to make its full release debut on September 6, the galaxy-spanning adventure promises to be a monumental experience for players, and for those opting for one of the game’s Premium Editions, the journey begins even sooner, on September 1st, 2023.

Buckle up as we traverse the cosmos of release times across various regions, ensuring you’re well-prepared to embark on this interstellar journey.

Early Access Sooner than You Think

The cosmic curtain will be raised earlier for those who choose to invest in one of Starfield’s Premium Editions: Digital Premium, Premium Upgrade, or Constellation Edition. However, do keep in mind that obtaining the Standard Edition or accessing the game via Xbox Game Pass will not grant you early entry – you’ll have to wait for the official September 6 release date.

So, what are the moments you need to mark in your stargazing calendar? Bethesda has conveniently illuminated the path for us with a chart that outlines the global release times for the early access version of Starfield:

Countdown to the Stars: Starfield’s Global Release Times Revealed

Source: Bethesda Starfield Global Release Times

New York : August 31 at 8 p.m. ET

: August 31 at 8 p.m. ET Los Angeles : August 31 at 5 p.m. PT

: August 31 at 5 p.m. PT London : September 1 at 1 a.m. BST

: September 1 at 1 a.m. BST Berlin : September 1 at 2 a.m. CEST

: September 1 at 2 a.m. CEST Sydney : September 1 at 10 a.m. AEST

: September 1 at 10 a.m. AEST Tokyo : September 1 at 9 a.m. JST

: September 1 at 9 a.m. JST Mumbai : September 1 at 5:30 a.m. IST

: September 1 at 5:30 a.m. IST Moscow : September 1 at 3 a.m. MSK

: September 1 at 3 a.m. MSK Rio de Janeiro : August 31 at 9 p.m. BRT

: August 31 at 9 p.m. BRT Toronto: August 31 at 8 p.m. EDT

Navigating Constellations: Preparing for Launch

While the early access period may provide an opportunity to become well-acquainted with Starfield’s mysterious worlds, the official launch on September 6 will echo the same global release times. With the chance to pre-load the game now available, wise travelers would do well to take advantage of this to ensure a smooth start to their cosmic adventure. Given the substantial file size of Starfield, starting the pre-load early might save you from interstellar loading screens.

For the spacefaring enthusiasts who are planning to embark on this galactic escapade ahead of the masses, knowing precisely when your voyage will commence is crucial. Armed with the knowledge of release times, and the preparation of pre-loads, your journey through the stars promises to be seamless and enthralling.