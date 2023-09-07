Starfield | How To Activate And Complete The Mantis Quest

Starfield’s vast expanse is littered with secrets and stories. Some may be attempting to hunt down the elusive Mantis questline after hearing that it offers a couple of spicy goods as a reward, namely a ship and a legendary armor set. That’s more than enough reason to seek out the hidden base. With that said, we’re here to help you begin and complete the quest so that you can bask in the glow of fashionable (and functional) Mantis spacesuit.

How To Begin The Mantis Quest

The worst about beginning the Mantis Quest is, well, beginning the Mantis Quest. Unless you’ve killed plenty of Spacers on your tour of duty across the galaxy, you likely haven’t encountered a datapad highlighting a “Secret Base” on the corpse of a Spacer. If you have, they you know where to go to begin the Mantis quest.

If you haven’t found the “Secret Base” datapad, start hunting down Spacers. The datapad appears randomly on any Spacer. It can be in the middle of a story mission, or just while you’re exploring. The best place to look is at planets with the (…) over them. That means there’s some activity worth looking at on the planet. Once you zoom into the planet you can see if there are facilities you can fly to. You want to look for abandoned facilities. Spacers tend to move into abandoned buildings and make it their little home. Just raid one, kill a bunch of Spacers, and search their corpses. The datapad will turn up.

Head To Denebola I-b

The moon this super-secret base is on is tucked away in the Denebola System. Follow the mission icon, or our handy-dandy star map at Denebola I-b planet page to find it.

As you land, you be met with Spacer hostility almost immediately, so be ready to take them out. Be sure to loot the dead for goods, including extra datapads including additional story elements to this particular quest.

The Mantis Puzzle And Lair

Fight your way through the Spacers that populate the base. You’ll eventually encounter an unarmed spacer NPC by the name of Livvey who will cower before you. You can talk to him, end him, or see what he knows. Ultimately, he’s not much help, but it’s up to you whether you want to ghost him or not.

However, just beyond Livvey is the puzzle he may or may not have mentioned. If you step on the wrong floor tile, several laser turrets will gun you down. There are actually four ways to get through this area and to the door on the other side.

Solve the puzzle: If you’ve been paying attention to the datapads, you may discern that the floor tiles contain letters that allow you to spell the peculiar, yet prominent word in Leon’s story – TYRANNIS . If you step on these tiles as you progress, you’ll make it through without a scratch.

If you’ve been paying attention to the datapads, you may discern that the floor tiles contain letters that allow you to spell the peculiar, yet prominent word in Leon’s story – . If you step on these tiles as you progress, you’ll make it through without a scratch. Shoot the turrets: If you activated the turrets by mistake, you can take out a scoped weapon back from behind cover and pick them off one at a time. They may still get a few licks in no matter how sly you think you are about peaking around a corner. They’re pretty rapid and accurate. However, you can destroy them all and then proceed.

If you activated the turrets by mistake, you can take out a scoped weapon back from behind cover and pick them off one at a time. They may still get a few licks in no matter how sly you think you are about peaking around a corner. They’re pretty rapid and accurate. However, you can destroy them all and then proceed. Hack the computer: Before entering the puzzle room, there’s a computer terminal to the right that requires a Mastery level Security skill (Rank 3). If you successfully hack the computer, you can shut off the turrets.

Before entering the puzzle room, there’s a computer terminal to the right that requires a Mastery level Security skill (Rank 3). If you successfully hack the computer, you can shut off the turrets. Boost over the buttons to the other side: That’s pretty straight forward, you can quite literally attempt to boostpack your way across.

Explore The Lair For Goodies

The fun’s not over after the puzzle room. You will still have to contend with a few turrets and robots as you proceed through a linear path in the base toward your final destination – the Lair. Once inside, you will be prompted to claim the Mantis ship and Mantis Armor. You can also find plenty of other goods if you look hard enough.

Just follow the mission prompts to elevate the ship to ground level. Nab the legendary spacesuit and head up the elevator. The ship and suit are now yours. That completes the Mantis quest.