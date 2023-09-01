Starfield | How to Change FOV (Field of View)

Starfield, the long-awaited space exploration game, has finally landed in early access on PC. While the game offers a vast universe to explore, some players have found the default field of view (FOV) settings to be less than ideal.

Fortunately, there’s a way to adjust the FOV to your liking. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the steps to change the FOV in Starfield.

Video Guide

How to Change FOV in Starfield (Step by Step)

To change the FOV in Starfield, follow these simple steps:

Navigate to the Game Directory: Open the File Explorer on your PC and go to the following directory:Copy code Documents/MyGames/Starfield Create a Text File: Inside the “Starfield” folder, create a new text file. You can do this by right-clicking within the folder, selecting “New,” and then choosing “Text Document.” Name the file “StarfieldCustom.ini” (without the quotes). Edit the Text File: Right-click on the newly created “StarfieldCustom.ini” file and open it with a text editor of your choice, such as Notepad. Add FOV Settings: Inside the text file, add the following lines:makefileCopy code [Camera] fFPWorldFOV=100.0000 fTPWorldFOV=100.0000 You can adjust the FOV values as per your preference. The values in the example are set to 100, but you can experiment with different numbers until you find the FOV that suits you best. Save and Close: After adding the lines, save the text file and close it. Launch Starfield: Start or restart Starfield to apply the FOV changes you made in the “StarfieldCustom.ini” file.

Enjoy Your Custom FOV

With these steps, you can customize the field of view in Starfield to your liking, providing a more immersive and enjoyable gaming experience. It’s worth noting that changing the FOV through this method allows you to fine-tune the game’s visuals according to your preferences. We hope this guide helps you make the most of your Starfield adventure. Happy exploring, spacefarer!