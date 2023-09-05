Starfield | How To Change Your Appearance

After putting many hours in the vast expanse of Starfield, you might find that you want a new hairstyle or a new body type altogether. Your character design isn’t permanent by any stretch. You can actually change everything about your character’s appearance at any point in the game.

Where to find the option to change your appearance

New Atlantis will become a go-to hub of sorts. There are many things about New Atlantis besides just your interactions with Constellation that will have you returning time and time again. This is also where you can get a new skin suit if that’s what you’re angling for.

Changing your appearance can be done through a vendor called Enhance. You must head to the Commercial District. There you will find a shop with big lettering entitled Outland just a little ways from the tram.

Just next to it is the outlet shop, Enhance. It’s tucked away in the corner and can be easy to miss if you’re just cruising down the street. So, once you find Outland, slow down and just head to the left of the Outland building to find it.

Here you can stroll in, speak to the fellow behind the desk, and pay 500 credits to this “genetic salon” in order to change your entire appearance.

What elements can I change?

The answer to that question is “just about everything.” On the appearance edit page, these are the alterations you can make to your character’s body:

Thin/Muscular/Heavy ratio

Body Type

Walk Style

Skin Tone

If you head on over to the face tab, you will literally be given every option you had at the beginning of the game ranging from facial dimensions and hair all the way to complexion, tattoos, and make-up.

Once you make these selections and click finish, you can even change your name and pronouns if you so desire. You can quite literally become an entirely new person.

The only thing that is off limits is your character’s background. Because that it tied to your skill trees, that’s not something you can alter.