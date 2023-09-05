Starfield | How To Cure Status Effects

Players are subject to many dangerous scenarios when exploring the thousands of planets in Starfield. From pirates to robots to alien creatures and environmental hazards there are countless ways to be inflicted with ailments.

Aside from taking damage to your Health Points from enemy attacks, you can also get conditions or sicknesses, which the game labels as “Status Effects”. These conditions stay on your character causing continuous stress on your Oxygen meter, CO2 meter, and Health meter, and may eventually lead to death if left untreated.

All Status Effects and How To Cure Them

The table below outlines all the Status Effects and the Aid Items that cure them. We’ve also listed the vendor price of these items at the Planet Jemison Doctor, Dr. Alexei Lebedev. You can also craft these items at a Pharmaceutical Lab (like the one found in the Lodge).

Status Effect Aid Item Cost Crafting Materials Contusions

Lacerations

Puncture Wound Bandages 40 Credits Sealant x1

Fiber x1 Burns

Frostbite Heal Paste 80 Credits Membrane x1

Analgesic x1 Dislocated Limb

Fractured Limb

Fractured Skull

Sprain

Tom Muscle Immobilizer 50 Credits Sealant x1

Structural x1 Brain Injury

Concussion

Heatstroke

Hernia

Hypothermia

Lung Damage

Poisoning

Radiation Poisoning Injector 55 Credits – Snake Oil – Chlorine x1

Metabolic Agent x2

Membrane x1 Infections Antibiotics 75 Credits Antimicrobial x1

Membrane x1 Penicillin X 145 Credits Metabolic Agent x1

Antimicrobial x2

Membrane x1 Addictions Junk Flush

Addichrone 380 Credits

655 Credits –

Where to Cure Status Effects

Many developed planets have a medical center with a doctor in them that can cure all of your status effects, for a fee. One of the first planets where you can heal your status effect is Jemison, in the Alpha Centauri System. You can also Craft them yourself at a Pharmaceutical Lab.

Follow these steps to find the medical center:

From the Landing Pad on New Atlantis travel straight ahead and take a slight left. Take note of the sign above and head towards the NAT, New Atlantis Transit Train on the right. Interact with the Train door and travel to the MAST District. From here go up the ramp and take a right turn and head under the bridge. Travel past the sign for the Residential District and you should see a Building with blue signage for “Reliant Medical“. Head inside and travel through the green door to the right, the doctor will be in this room.

Here either select “I need help, doc.” OR “I could use some medical supplies.” Buying supplies is typically the better option as many of the Aid Items are significantly cheaper than the “Cure my afflictions.” option for 500 credits. If the doctor is out of the supplies you need then or you just want to heal quickly here are your options and their results:

[Pay 400 Credits] Heal my wounds. (restore your HP to full)

[Pay 500 Credits] Cure my afflictions. (remove any status effects)

[Pay 750 Credits] Take care of it all. (restore your HP and remove any status effects)

Where to Get Med Packs

Stocking up on Med Packs is going to be vital to your survival.

Found as loot Med packs can often be found in Green containers scattered in many locations. The containers often have other medical supplies as well. Purchased from vendors From various vendors and the Green Travel Authority Kiosks in a lot of main settlements and cities.

How to Craft Consumables

You can craft consumable items at a Pharmaceutical Lab or a Cooking Station. These can both be found in the Lodge on Jemison, Alpha Centauri System. There are 1 of each in the basement and another one of each upstairs.

Pharmaceutical Lab Locations:

Go up the stairs on the right as you enter the building, Pass through the first door straight ahead. Take the second door on the right. Then take the 3rd door on the right. The Pharmaceutical Lab is inside on the right.

Cooking Station Location:

Go up the stairs on the right as you enter the building, Pass through the first door straight ahead. Continue forward to the dining room with the bar and tables, the cooking station is in the far left corner.

Here’s a list of things you can can craft at these stations, as well as the materials required: