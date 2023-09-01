Starfield | How to find the Jackpot combination on the Almagest

You may have found your way into the Olympus system and located the Almagest, a veritable derelict station in planetary orbit that once served as a casino. If you’ve boarded this floating monstrosity, then you are keenly aware of it’s Spacer-infested corridors. In this zero-gravity environment, you’ll have to clear these crooked space pirates in order to plunder the station’s riches. There are a number of cases you can find throughout the station with plenty of loot and even some weaponry.

At the bottom level of the station, however, there is a backend computer that will allow you access to the jackpot credits if you happen to know the combination. Lucky for you, we have all the details regarding how to find that backend computer and the combination with this handy guide.

Where is the backend computer that grants access to the jackpot?

After float down the main corridor at the entrance and descend into the casino, you’ll want to head left and continue your descent to the lowest level (after killing plenty of Spacers along the way). in the far corner against a wall, you will see a ventilation-like opening. Head into it to find the backend computer near the end. It’s just a quick jaunt through the square passageway.

Where you can you find the combination to the Jackpot?

Of course, we’ll tell you where to find the combination if you prefer to go through the motions. But in case you’re just looking for the quick-and-easy way to a fast 3,500 credits – here it is: 12, 19, 36, 5. The manager’s computer you can find this combo on is located in a small office in the central portion of the station. You will see three safes on the wall that require digipicks to unlock across from a computer. That’s the machine that contains the email with the jackpot combination.

Just make your way back to the backend computer, input the combination, and are home free with a few thousand credits. Again, be sure to explore the rest of the station for equipment and valuable loot. There are plenty of items on the station that make the journey into the station