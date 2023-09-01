Starfield | How to Fix Audio Issues

Starfield, the highly anticipated space exploration game, has finally arrived for early access on PC. While many players are eager to dive into this expansive universe, some have encountered frustrating audio problems that affect their gaming experience.

This article discusses these audio issues and provides potential solutions to help you enjoy Starfield without interruptions.

Common Audio Problems Reported by Players

Many players have reported experiencing audio problems, including:

Audio Cut Outs: Some players have complained about audio cut-outs during gameplay or conversations with NPCs. This can be disruptive and diminish the immersive experience of the game. Audio Not Syncing with NPCs’ Lips: Another issue players have encountered is that the audio doesn’t sync properly with the lip movements of NPCs during conversations, leading to a lack of immersion. FPS Drop Outs: Some players have mentioned constant frame rate drops, even after adjusting the in-game settings. This can significantly affect the smoothness of gameplay.

Potential Solutions

If you’re experiencing these audio issues in Starfield, here are some potential solutions to try:

Update Graphics Drivers: Ensure that your graphics card drivers are up to date. Both AMD and NVIDIA release regular driver updates to optimize game performance. Install on an SSD: If you haven’t already, consider installing Starfield on a solid-state drive (SSD) instead of a traditional hard drive (HDD). This can significantly improve loading times and overall performance. Adjust Graphics Settings: Experiment with different graphics settings within the game to find a balance between visual quality and performance. Lowering certain settings may help alleviate FPS drop outs. Disable Dynamic Resolution: Some players have reported success by turning off dynamic resolution in the game settings. Enable G-Sync (NVIDIA): If you have an NVIDIA graphics card and a G-Sync compatible monitor, try enabling G-Sync for windowed mode in the NVIDIA Control Panel. Reinstall the Game: If you initially installed the game on an HDD, consider uninstalling it and reinstalling it on an SSD. This has worked for some players. Keep an Eye on Updates: Bethesda is likely aware of these issues and may release patches to address them. Keep an eye on game updates and patch notes for potential fixes.

Conclusion

While the audio issues in Starfield are frustrating for players, there are several potential solutions to try. Updating drivers, adjusting settings, and reinstalling the game on an SSD may help improve your gaming experience. Additionally, keeping an eye on updates from Bethesda is essential, as the developer is likely working on fixes to address these issues. With a bit of troubleshooting, you can hopefully enjoy the vast universe of Starfield without audio interruptions and lag.