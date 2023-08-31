Starfield | How to Get AMD Rewards (Promotions & Bundles)

In collaboration with Bethesda, AMD offers customers a complimentary Starfield copy with specific AMD product purchases, spanning GPUs and various PC components.

Get Starfield™ when you buy select AMD Ryzen™ processors, AMD Radeon™ graphics cards, or a gaming system that contains both* Venture through the stars and enhance all the compelling moments of Starfield™ with the ultimate gaming performance of select AMD Ryzen™ and Radeon™ products. -AMD Website

Unlock Starfield AMD rewards easily! Don’t miss out on Bethesda Studios’ new space RPG deals. Learn how to claim and utilize your AMD bundle codes for Starfield.

Be Patient

It is important to note that AMD has not yet distributed the Starfield keys. If you redeem your code and follow the provided instructions now, you will receive a notification indicating that your key is currently unavailable but will be released shortly.

How to Claim Starfield AMD Reward Codes

Claiming Starfield AMD reward codes is a breeze. Simply purchase a qualifying AMD product bundle from the promotion and follow these steps: