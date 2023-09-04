Starfield | How to Get Free Ships

Are you ready to soar through the cosmos in style without breaking the bank? In Starfield, you have the opportunity to acquire five remarkable ships, and the best part is, they won’t cost you a single credit.

Whether you’re planning to cruise the galaxy or cash in on these free ships, we’ve got you covered. So, let’s dive into the stellar world of Starfield and uncover how to claim these remarkable vessels.

1. Star Eagle – Earn It through the Three Star Rangers Questline

Your journey towards a fleet of free ships begins with the Star Eagle, an impressive spacecraft boasting ample space and speed, far superior to your initial vessel, the Frontier. The best part? It’s absolutely free. Even if you’re not entirely sold on it, you can always sell it for a tidy sum or use it as a base for customizing with weapons and armor.

How to Get It:

Begin by locating the questline for the Three Star Rangers on the planet Akila. After arriving on Aquila, head to the front gate where you’ll stumble upon a bank heist. Assist the leader of the Three Star Rangers by either persuading the bank robbers to surrender peacefully or eliminating them. This will initiate the Three Star Rangers questline, which will ultimately lead you to your prize, the Star Eagle.

While completing the entire questline will take a few hours, you can expedite the process by focusing on objectives and skipping dialogues if you’re more interested in the ship itself.

2. Razorleaf – Complete the Mantis Quest

The Razorleaf is not just a ship; it’s a legendary vessel belonging to a feared figure named the Mantis. Acquiring this ship also grants you access to legendary armor. Fortunately, obtaining the Razorleaf ship is a relatively quick process compared to other questlines.

How to Get It:

Look for a note that randomly drops from space enemies, leading you to a secret base. Interact with the note to reveal the location of the secret base. Land at the secret base and complete a 10-minute quest to eliminate human and robot enemies, securing both the legendary armor and the Mantis ship.

The Razorleaf ship comes with a shielded cargo hold for smuggling contraband and an intimidation factor that can send space pirates fleeing upon sight.

3. Wanderwell – Choose the Kid Stuff Trait

If you’ve selected the Kid Stuff trait during character creation, you’re in for a pleasant surprise. Your in-game parents will gift you the Wanderwell, a ship valued at 89,197 credits. While it may require sending money back home regularly, the ship’s value far exceeds the expenses.

How to Get It:

Continue progressing through the game until your parents offer you the ship, which may take a few hours of gameplay.

4. Kepler R – Progress Through the Main Story

The Kepler R is a Class C ship with an expansive cargo hold, strong shields, and ample fuel. To unlock it, you’ll need to advance in the main story and complete a specific questline.

How to Get It:

Progress through the main story until you reach the 11th mission, “High Price to Pay.” After completing this mission, engage in the “Over Designed” questline. To secure the Kepler R, choose a larger budget, pass persuasion checks, positively reinforce group ideas, and opt for team building with positive motivational responses.

By following these steps, you’ll obtain the superior Kepler R for free.

5. UC Prison Shuttle – Conquer the Crimson Fleet Questline

The UC Prison Shuttle may not be the most formidable ship, but it’s still a free addition to your collection. To claim it, you’ll need to get on the wrong side of the law and infiltrate the Crimson Fleet.

How to Get It:

Commit a crime on New Atlantis and get caught, leading to your imprisonment. Meet a military officer in jail who will task you with infiltrating the Crimson Fleet. Complete the Crimson Fleet questline until you reach “The Echoes of the Past” mission, during which you’ll escape in the UC Prison Shuttle.

While the UC Prison Shuttle may not be top-tier, it’s an additional ship in your arsenal, and it’s entirely free.

In conclusion, Starfield offers numerous opportunities to expand your fleet without spending a single credit. From the impressive Star Eagle to the intriguing Razorleaf and more, these free ships are yours for the taking. So, embark on your spacefaring adventure and make the most of these valuable assets. Happy exploring, captain!