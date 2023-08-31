Starfield | How To Get Powers After Becoming Starborn

Warning – Spoilers Ahead

If you have played Starfield through the main story and already reached Unity and have chosen to become Starborn, you may have missed getting powers along the way. I for instance, only obtained the first power before I made it to the credits and decided to become Starborn. When you become Starborn, you lose any and all active missions and no longer have a way to get the artifacts that give you power. This is how to get these missions back to obtain any powers you missed on your journey.

Get Missions Back To Get Powers After Reaching Unity

After you have become Starborn and triggered your reset, you start with a blank slate. This means you really have no missions you had before. You need to build your relationships again and find your companions that may no longer be around. The steps to get the missions back to be able to obtain your powers is actually very easy.

Head to Alpha Centauri

Alpha Centauri is where Jemison & The Lodge are located, so you should be familiar with this Star System. Find it on your map:

Land On The Eye

Land on The Eye, located just outside the planet Jemison.

Talk To Vladimir Sall

Vladimir Sall should be located on this station. Walk straight through the hallway into the large circular room. Speak with Vladimir and you should be able to say “Can you point me toward another artifact?”. He will gladly point you in the direction of a few artifacts that give you powers. Complete these missions and come back for more. If Vlad is not here, he may be located in The Lodge on Jemison.