Starfield | How To Get VIP Card for Surgical Strike

During the questline for the Freestar Collective called “Surgical Strike” in Starfield, you will need to get a VIP card from Titus Cassidy. You definitely can persuade Titus, but he is a bit of a force to be reckoned with. He is stubborn and hard to persuade compared to many previous interactions earlier in the game.

If you’ve already failed at persuading him, you probably feel stuck about what to do next. Sure, you can load up your last auto save and try to persuade again, but there is another way.

How To Get The VIP Key for Surgical Strike

The answer can be found if you open up your missions through the menu, but we’ll show you here. In the menu, the quest description writes:

“I’m at the Clinic in pursuit of Maya Cruz, a technical genius and senior member of the First. The computer systems are suffering malfunctions, and I used a terminal to trace the disruption to the room of Catalina Rivera, a patient in the restricted VIP wing. To gain entry, I need to persuade Dr. Titus Cassidy or search his office for a spare key card.

The other option after failing to persuade Titus is to go to his office. There should be a blue marker on your screen pointing to an open office. There is a novice level safe behind his desk, so be sure to bring at least one Digipick with you. Here you can open the safe easily and take the key without any stolen or contraband warnings.

If you still need additional help, see this short video showing how to perform these steps: