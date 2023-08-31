Starfield | How to increase inventory space

Starfield is a lengthy game, especially if you intend to explore all of the faction missions and side quests the game has to offer. Inevitably, you’ll bump into a frustrating barrier: inventory. Secretly, we all wish for a game character that can literally carry a truckload worth of guns, armor, resources, health items, and various contraband on their person. But with any big RPG, we’ll have to manage our inventory.

What happens when you exceed your weight carrying limit?

Surprisingly, that aforementioned barrier isn’t actually a hard barrier, meaning you can actually keep collecting items far past your weight carrying limit if you so desire and are comfortable with the consequences. The major result for carrying more than your limit is that every step you take will expend your oxygen bar (stamina, basically) to the point of hurting yourself simply by walking if you become too winded. Your screen will be hazy signaling your exhaustion and you’ll have to pause to catch your breath. Basically, merely walking becomes cumbersome.

How can you extend your carrying capacity?

For starters, you can bulk up and simply gain the strength to carry more through the Weight Lifting skill in the Physical skill tree. It’s a Level 1 skill so it’s something you can activate right out of the gate to add 10 kilograms to your overall capacity. The challenge for making the next ranks within the skill available to unlock is pretty simple. You have to sprint while at near capacity of your inventory for so many meters per rank.

So, activate that skill and start sprinting wherever you go to make the next rank available for purchase with a skill point. By the time all is said and done, you can add 100 kilograms to you existing carrying weight.

Find Packs that have extended storage

As you go about your journey, you’ll collect a lot of gear. In particular, you will upgrade your Boost Packs with new ones. As you acquire new Packs, be sure to look at their details in your inventory. Some Epic and Legendary gear are known for having added features including additional carrying capacity.

Now keep in mind, if you wind up equipping a pack that grants you extra carrying capacity but later swap it out with another pack that doesn’t have the same effect – don’t be surprised if you’re maximum capacity drops all of the sudden. That happened to me after I had gotten used to a certain max limit. When I later swapped packs, I forgot about that feature and was surprised when I saw my max capacity was much less. It took me a moment to realize what I had done.

Pack Mods

If you found a Pack that you really like but it doesn’t have the extra capacity feature, you might be able to create one. Head to your nearest spacesuit workbench and see what’s required. If you can’t find a workbench, just know that there is always one located in the basement of the Lodge. When you enter the front doors, turn to your immediate right to head down the stairs to the basement where you will find a workbench for weapons, spacesuits, pharmaceuticals, and industrial items for building.

More valuable Packs such as those that are considered Legendary have slots for you to craft mods. If you have the proper resources, you can add even more capacity to your Pack.

Storage

Of course, don’t forget about your storage safe in your room at the Lodge. You can store an infinite number of items here for safe keeping. So, if you’re not sure whether you want to sell an item but it’s taking up your carrying capacity, dump it here while you mull it over.