Starfield | How To Pick Locks

Picking locks in Starfield can net you a ton of extra credits for not much effort. It also can be a fun puzzle minigame for players who enjoy these mechanics. At first glance, lockpicking seems more complicated than it really is, so we will go over how to pick locks in Starfield to ensure your playthrough includes minimal frustration.

Lockpicking in Starfield

Lockpick is known as “Hacking” in Starfield. Hacking can be performed on several locked objects, for example, Security Doors, Safes, Storage Containers, and Computer Terminals. 1 Digipick will be needed to attempt to pick the locked device. If you have no digipicks in inventory, you will not be able to attempt the unlock. If you fail at picking the lock, you will lose one of your Digipicks.

Each lock also has a difficulty associated with it which requires the appropriate skill level:

Novice – no hacking skill required.

– no hacking skill required. Advanced – Security Rank 1.

– Security Rank 1. Expert – Security Rank 2.

– Security Rank 2. Master – Security Rank 3

These will determine how complex the lock is to be picked. As one would expect, the higher the difficulty, the more complicated and easier it is to fail. With higher security locks, you will want to make sure you think about your decisions and how they will impact the future rings within the lock.

When you first open something that can be lockpicked, an interface will pop up with 2-5 large Rings in the center of the screen. These rings have little breaks in them. More difficult locks have more large Rings and more breaks in them.

The amount of digipicks that you have in your inventory is displayed on the right.

Beneath the Digipick count is the set of “Keys” available at your disposal to approach the lock with. Some keys can be slotted into multiple rings at different orientations. Some can only be slotted into a specific Ring; higher levels of the Security rank will highlight which keys can be slotted into the corresponding ring.

Your goal is to select and slot the correct keys on the right of the screen at each stage of the lock.

How To Pick The Lock

Select a Key Pattern on the right (Left-Click). Rotate the selected Key Pattern with the [A] and [D] or the [Left] and [Right] arrows. Align the Key Pattern until the lines match up with the missing parts of the lock’s circle. Press [E] to insert the selected Key Pattern then select a new Key Pattern. Repeat Steps 1-4 until the outermost Ring is cleared. Once a Ring is cleared, it will disappear and the smaller Ring can now be cleared. Once all Rings are cleared the Lock will open.

Tips:

If you use a random Key Pattern that fits without planning ahead, you will likely run out of patterns to choose from and fail at the lock.

Lining up all the Key Patterns first will help you visualize your unlocking strategy. As stated earlier, some keys can only be slotted into a single ring or orientation while others can be slotted into multiple different rings.

Higher levels of the Security Skill highlight the Rings for a selected Key Pattern. Line up keys that only highlight a single Ring before lining up ones that can fit in multiple Rings.

If you fail at the lock, exit, and return back to the lock, it will be reset to the beginning with a different pattern, consuming your digipick. This means if you fail, you will need to start over again with all new patterns.

Auto-Slot Feature Explained

The Auto-Slot [B] feature can be used after several locks have been hacked successfully. You can store multiple auto-attempt points depending on your Security skill rank. Using an auto-slot will show the correct key that fits the current ring.