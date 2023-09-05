Starfield | How to Remove Sarah Morgan as a Companion

In the vast expanse of Starfield’s galaxy, your journey begins with Sarah Morgan as your initial companion. While her impressive skills are undeniable, her unwavering commitment to the path of righteousness can become tiresome, particularly if your character leans toward the shadier side of the spectrum.

Initially indispensable for the main story quests, you’ll soon discover that keeping Sarah as your active companion or aboard your ship is a choice, not a necessity. As you reluctantly set aside your exploratory pursuits to delve into the main questline alongside Constellation, you’ll encounter the vivacious explorer, Sarah Morgan.

Her unbridled passion for unraveling the universe’s mysteries is contagious, but her personality doesn’t resonate with everyone. The good news is, you do have the freedom to part ways with Sarah Morgan as your companion in the sprawling cosmos of Starfield.

Removing Sarah Morgan as Your Companion in Starfield

If Sarah Morgan has recently joined you for the first time, you’ll need to advance through an early Starfield main story mission before parting ways with her.

Do the Following:

Complete “The Old Neighborhood” Main Story Mission: This crucial quest begins shortly after Sarah Morgan joins your crew, taking you to various Sol system destinations before concluding at The Lodge.

Speak with Sarah Morgan: Once “The Old Neighborhood” quest is finished, have a conversation with Sarah and choose the option, “I think it’s time we part ways.”

Reassign Sarah: After parting ways, Sarah returns to the ship as a crew member. If you prefer an alternate arrangement, navigate to the Ship menu, access the Crew section, select Sarah Morgan, and choose the ‘Unassign’ option.

Farewell, Sarah: Navigating the Galactic Waters Solo

Bid adieu to Sarah Morgan and embark on a solo odyssey through the cosmos. While Sarah brought her unique charm and skills to your journey, it’s time to explore the Starfield universe on your terms. As you sever the celestial ties that bound you, remember that the galaxy is vast, brimming with opportunities and challenges.

So, chart your course, engage your warp drive, and prepare to conquer the stars as a lone explorer. In the ever-expanding tapestry of Starfield, your story awaits its next thrilling chapter, devoid of any goody two-shoes companions.