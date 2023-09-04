Starfield | How to Reset Vendor Credits

In the vast and mesmerizing universe of Starfield, your journey as an interstellar explorer can often hinge on the resources at your disposal. While navigating the cosmos, you’ll frequently find yourself trading with various vendors scattered across the galaxy.

These vendors can become invaluable allies, providing you with much-needed credits to fund your adventures.

However, there may come a time when you wish to reset their vendor credits, giving you a fresh start or a second chance to secure better deals.

In this article, we’ll walk you through the step-by-step process of resetting vendor credits in Starfield, ensuring you have the upper hand in the world of interstellar commerce.

Step 1: Find a Vendor with Credits

To initiate the process of resetting vendor credits, you first need to find a vendor who has a surplus of credits. In our example, we’re trading with a vendor named Authority Kosk, who currently has 5,000 credits.

Step 2: Conduct a Trade

Before proceeding with the reset, engage in a trade with the vendor. You can sell them items from your inventory or make purchases if needed. For this demonstration, we’ll sell some items to Authority Kosk to deplete their available credits.

Step 3: Return to Your Ship or a Safe Location

Once the trade is completed, it’s time to reset the vendor’s credits. To do this, you’ll need to return to your starship or find a safe and secure location within the game. Ensure you’re in a place where you can rest or wait for a specific period without any interruptions.

Step 4: Initiate the Waiting Period

While at your ship or the chosen location, press the ‘B’ key to initiate the waiting command. In this example, we’ll wait for approximately 24 in-game hours. This waiting period allows the game’s mechanics to reset the vendor’s credits.

Step 5: Return to the Vendor

After patiently waiting for the specified time, make your way back to the vendor you previously traded with, in this case, Authority Kosk. You’ll find that their vendor credits have been successfully reset, allowing you to engage in fresh trading opportunities.

Step 6: Resume Trading

With the vendor credits reset, you can now resume trading with the vendor as if it were your first encounter. This provides you with the opportunity to secure better deals or acquire valuable items that may not have been accessible previously due to limited vendor credits.

Build your Galactic Fortune

And there you have it! Resetting vendor credits in Starfield can be a useful strategy to maximize your trading potential and secure the resources you need for your interstellar adventures.

In conclusion, mastering the art of resetting vendor credits in Starfield can be a game-changer for ambitious explorers and traders. It provides a chance to reshape your trading relationships and take full advantage of the galaxy’s offerings.