Starfield | How to Skip the Intro on PC

Ready to dive straight into Starfield’s action without enduring the intro repeatedly? You’re in for a treat! Discover how to skip the intro (PC Only), so you can dive into the Cosmos without delay. Please note, this solution is for PC gamers, and stay tuned for Xbox updates.

Skipping the Starfield Intro (Step by Step)

To effortlessly skip the Starfield intro, follow these straightforward steps:

Begin by visiting Nexus Mods and initiating the download of the Cleanfield mod. You’ll need to create an account to access this valuable resource. Once the mod is safely on your device, employ a file management tool like 7-Zip to unveil its contents. Inside, you’ll discover three essential files: Data, Readme (offering clear instructions), and Starfieldcustom.ini. Access your Steam library and locate the Starfield game. Right-click on the game title and select “Manage,” then opt for “Browse Local Files.” Seamlessly integrate the Cleanfield Data file into Starfield’s existing Data folder. Simply click “replace the file in destination” when prompted. Journey to the Documents/My Games/Starfield directory. Here, deposit the Cleanfield Starfieldcustom.ini file. If an incumbent Starfieldcustom.ini file already resides in this location, ensure a harmonious merger of Cleanfield’s contents with the pre-existing file. As you launch Starfield once more, revel in the freedom of a skippable intro, catapulting you swiftly into the heart of the game’s adventure. Enjoy an expedited gaming experience!

Cleanfield Mod Info

Mod Information Statistics Endorsements 705 Unique Downloads 43,495 Total Downloads 59,505 Total Views 136,922 Mod Version 1.4.2 Download Option MANUAL Last Updated 06 September 2023 Original Upload Date 31 August 2023 Mod Creator Gametism Uploaded By Gametism Virus Scan Safe to Use

A Galactic Adventure Awaits

With the Cleanfield mod in your arsenal, you’re poised to embark on a thrilling galactic adventure in Starfield like never before. Bid farewell to the introductory sequences that once stood between you and the cosmos, and say hello to seamless, uninterrupted gaming. As of now, this solution is tailored to PC gamers, but we remain vigilant for any updates that may benefit the Xbox gaming community. So, download the Cleanfield mod, follow the steps outlined in our guide, and prepare to explore the boundless wonders of Starfield with newfound speed and ease. Your interstellar journey awaits – enjoy the ride!