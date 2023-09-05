Starfield | How to Solve the Tapping The Grid Breaker Puzzle

Explore “Tapping the Grid,” an early Starfield side quest found in The Well below New Atlantis. Although it seems simple, the absence of a map can make locating the required junction boxes challenging. Completing this quest early grants, 75 XP and unlocking a subsequent quest. Here’s how to find all the junction boxes in “Tapping the Grid” in Starfield.

Junction Box Locations: Tapping The Grid Breaker Puzzle Quest

Junction Box 1: Near Terrabrew Elevator Locate Antonio’s shop, as directed by Louisa. From Louisa’s location, head towards the New Atlantis info terminal. Turn left, and you will find the first panel in front of you.

Near Terrabrew Elevator Junction Box 2: Above Jake’s Dive Bar Proceed to the floor above Jake’s dive bar. Pass Jake’s, go up the stairs, and turn right. Interact with the panel next to the sealed door. Head up the stairs and open the beige door to access the second box.

Above Jake’s Dive Bar Junction Box 3: Opposite Jake’s Open Area Find the third box on the opposite end of the open area near Jake’s.

Opposite Jake’s Open Area Junction Box 4: Near Trade Commission Head towards the Trade Commission as instructed by Louisa. Instead of entering the Commission offices, continue straight ahead. Go up the stairs to discover the final junction box.

Near Trade Commission

Starfield Breaker Puzzle Solution How to Open the Door

Below are the three steps that you need to take to open then the Door in the Breaker Puzzle.

Ensure 4 green lights appear above. Only activate breaker ‘2’. The door on your right will open when all lights turn green.

Note: The solution may vary in different playthroughs.

If unsure, treat it like other breakers in “Tapping the Grid”: Approach, press ‘Activate’ (‘E’ on PC, ‘A’ on Xbox) to open the door, then hit ‘Activate’ again on the switches. It’s a relatively simple puzzle, providing a nice change of pace from more complex challenges in the game.