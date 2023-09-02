Starfield | How to Steal a Ship and Sell it for Profit

In the vast and mysterious universe of Starfield, there are countless opportunities to explore, trade, and seek adventure.

One thrilling aspect of the game is the chance to steal ships and add them to your fleet. In this guide, we’ll delve into the art of lock-picking ships that you can find on various planets and how to sell them for a profit. So, if you’re ready to embark on a daring journey to acquire a new vessel and turn it into a profitable venture, read on!

Finding the Right Opportunity

Your journey begins in Alpha Centauri, where you’ll need to set your sights on a specific planet – Procyon A. Once you arrive at Procyon A, look for a planet that hosts an outpost, especially one with inhabitants who possess their own ships. These are the ships you’ll aim to pick the locks on and make your own.

Scoping Out the Target

When you approach the outpost, be cautious – there might be some challenges ahead. While there’s no one guarding the place initially, you might encounter resistance on the ship you intend to steal. Keep your wits about you and get ready for action.

Skill Development

Before attempting to pick the lock on a ship, you’ll need to develop your Tech and Security skills. Security Rank 1 is the minimum requirement to attempt Advanced Locks, which is what you’ll encounter on most ships. The higher your skill level, the more complex locks you can tackle.

Save and Retry

Lock-picking is a skill that requires practice, so don’t be discouraged if you fail on your first attempt. It’s advisable to save your game before each lock-picking attempt. If things go south, you can simply reload and try again until you succeed.

The Lock-Picking Challenge

Each ship will present a unique lock-picking challenge. It’s a trial-and-error process where you’ll need to carefully select the right combination of lock pins. Be patient and persistent, as it might take a few tries to crack the code. Experiment with different pins until you find the right one.

Success – You’ve Stolen a Ship!

Once you successfully pick the lock, congratulations – the ship is now yours! Ensure that there are no hostile NPCs on board who might try to reclaim their vessel, and be prepared for action if necessary.

Adding the Stolen Ship to Your Fleet

To officially add the stolen ship to your fleet, you’ll need to return to a spaceport and visit a ship technician. Register the stolen ship, and it will become a part of your fleet. You can then modify, upgrade, or even sell it.

Examining the Cargo Hold

Don’t forget to check the cargo hold of the stolen ship. You might discover valuable items, credits, and even mission quests. These additional rewards can significantly boost your earnings from this endeavor.

The Profitable Endeavor

Selling the stolen ship can be a lucrative business. Head back to the ship technician in any Settlement or Spaceport, and you’ll find that the ship is worth a substantial number of credits. By clearing it out and transferring the parts to your primary ship, you can maximize your profits.

How to Sell a Ship:

Interact with Vendors: Approach vendors in the game, and a pop-up menu will appear, displaying a list of available ships for purchase. Access the Sell Menu: To access the Sell menu, locate and press the “Sell” button located at the bottom of the screen. Navigate the Sell Menu: Once you’re in the Sell menu, you’ll see a list of your ships. Here, you can select the ships you wish to trade for in-game currency. It’s important to note that you can sell any ship in your inventory except for your Home Ship.

Being a space Pirate is profitable.

In the vast cosmos of Starfield, stealing a ship and turning it into a profitable venture is both thrilling and rewarding. By honing your lock-picking skills and being persistent, you can amass a fleet of ships, acquire valuable resources, and accumulate credits. So, set your course for adventure, and may the stars shine favorably upon your endeavors in the universe of Starfield!