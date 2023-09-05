Starfield | How To Successfully Pickpocket

Look, sometimes you just have to rifle through a stranger’s pockets and take what you need. Not in the real world, of course. But in-game? Most definitely. Unless, of course, you want to play you’re adventure as a strait-laced prude. And where’s the fun in that?

In Starfield, pickpocketing can land you many goodies. Many times, mission objectives that require you to obtain an important item from an individual that is resistant or requires persuading can be taken via pickpocketing. So, it can also become crucial in opening up your strategies out in the field. But there’s inherently a risk to it all. If you get caught taking an item, you’re in trouble. However, the repercussions of crime can be avoided if you know what you’re doing and you have a fair amount of luck at your disposal.

How to Pickpocket

To perfect the art of the pickpocket there’s one skill you will absolutely need, and one that is highly recommended. Both of these skills (at Rank 1) are given to you right out of the gate if you select the “Cyber Runner” background. For starters, you must have the Pickpocket skill activated in order to even commit the act.

Second, having the Stealth skill is extremely helpful in not being detected. Both of these skills are included in the Cyber Runner package.

In order to pickpocket, you’ll want to crouch low to minimize detection. You’ll see a bar above that’ll tell you how much danger you are in of being spotted. Sneak up behind an individual and you’ll see the option available to then pickpocket them.

Pushing the button only brings up their inventory. You will not get into trouble for merely peaking at an NPC’s inventory. The crime only comes when you take from them.

How to Assess Risk

With these skills in hand, there will be two indicators that you will help you assess the risk of your pickpocketing endeavor. As previously mentioned, the detection bar while moving stealthily (crouched) is one key indicator. The second, comes in the form of the item(s) being pilfered.

Each item will have a color associated with it and a percentage. The higher the percentage, the more likely you are to successfully pickpocket the item. The color of the item indicates the difficulty of taking that particular bit of loot. They are as follows:

Blue

Green

Orange

Red

Grey

Just imagine these colors as a spectrum of difficulty with Blue being extremely easy to Grey being impossible. By impossible, I mean 0% chance of getting away with the theft.

Note, that the color of items and their percentages tend to coincide with detection (which is the reason why that Stealth skill is highly impactful). One item can be Green when not detected, but the moment the person turns and you’re in their peripheral sights, the item could shift to Orange.

You should practice pickpocketing easy items at New Atlantis. There are plenty of people around to take small items from with high chances of success. This will also help you fulfill the “successfully pickpocket x times” challenge for each level of the pickpocket skill. Each rank boosts your chances for success. So, just be conscious of your surroundings, and you’ll be a champion pickpocketer in no time!