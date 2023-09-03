Starfield | How to Treat Lung Damage

There are several ways to cure Lung Damage in Starfield. Let’s explore the options.

Embarking on a cosmic journey through the vast expanse of Starfield is an awe-inspiring adventure filled with wonders and challenges. However, even the most intrepid spacefarers can face unexpected setbacks, and one such obstacle is the daunting prospect of lung damage. In the depths of the cosmos, where inhospitable environments are aplenty, knowing how to mend your respiratory health is paramount.

Fortunately, in this guide, we’ll explore various methods to cure lung damage and ensure you can continue your exploration of the captivating universe that Starfield has to offer.

Curing Lung Damage in Starfield

Several methods can help you restore your respiratory health and get back to exploring the cosmos. Here’s a list of how to cure lung damage:

Injector: Injectors are a reliable choice to treat lung damage. Keep them in your inventory and use them whenever your respiratory health starts to deteriorate. Snake Oil: This mysterious remedy might just do the trick. Keep some Snake Oil handy, and when your lungs are aching, give it a shot to alleviate your symptoms. Visit a Doctor: Head to Charlie in Cydonia on Mars or any other Reliant Medical location. These medical professionals can provide expert care to mend your damaged lungs and have you breathing freely again. Aid Menu: Check your Aid menu for items that have the same yellow icon as your ailment. These items are tailored to treat specific symptoms, including lung damage. Stock up on them to ensure you’re prepared for any inhospitable environments you encounter in your journey through the stars.

With these methods at your disposal, you can bid farewell to lung damage and continue your adventures in the captivating universe of Starfield.

Crafting Lung Damage Remedies in Starfield

Here’s a summary of how to craft Injectors and Snake Oil in Starfield, along with their required ingredients:

Remedy Ingredients Injector – 1x Metabolic Agent – 1x Membrane Snake Oil – 2x Metabolic Agent – 1x Chlorine – 1x Sedative

These remedies can be crafted using a Pharmaceutical Workbench, and no research is required. While exploring various planets, you can gather the majority of these ingredients from flora and fauna. Chlorine, which might be a bit harder to come by early in the game, can also be extracted using specific methods. If you’re just starting your playthrough, it’s advisable to prioritize crafting Injectors before attempting to create Snake Oil.

Breathe Easy in the Stars: Your Cosmic Cure-All

In the boundless reaches of Starfield, lung damage may be a formidable foe, but armed with injectors, snake oil, and crafting know-how, it’s no match for your determination. So, as you embark on your interstellar odyssey, remember that in the vast expanse of the cosmos, there’s always a way to mend what’s broken, and nothing can stop you from exploring the wonders of the universe. Now, go forth, fellow spacefarer, and let your indomitable spirit soar among the stars!