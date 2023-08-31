Starfield | How to use and unlock the Jetpack (Boost Pack)

Once you commit to the grand adventure within Starfield, you’ll be committing many hours to adventuring across the surfaces of planets, through the winding halls of space stations and laboratories, and over the debris of ancient ruins. Traveling is a major element of Starfield whether you’re using your own two feet or the Grav Drive equipped to your space-faring hunk of metal.

When on the ground, you’ll exhaust oxygen (stamina) when sprinting, jumping, or melee striking an enemy. Sometimes you want to run long distances or other times you need to reach heights that are above you vertical capabilities. This is where the Boost Pack comes in handy. Many Packs within the game come with a boost feature. While it’s technically a type of Jetpack, you can’t fly around like Iron Man. The Boost Pack simply gives you a few vertical thrusts to help you reach distant ledges or jump long distances.

How do I actually unlock the Boost Pack’s boosting functionality?

There’s the million dollar question for first-timers in Starfield. In theory, you’d think that hitting the jump button and then hitting or holding that same button again while in air would kick on the thrusters of the boost back. That’s actually what’s supposed to happen – once you’ve unlocked the skill to use the boost pack.

That’s right, the Boost Pack functionality is locked behind a skill which the game doesn’t really tell you right out the gate. Your first companion might be barking at you to use your jetpack courtesy of Constellation when you fall high distances. But you’ll frustratingly find that you can’t. So, be sure to save one of your earliest skill points for the Tech Skill Tree and select the Boost Pack Training. Once this is activated you can use the feature when the pack is equipped.