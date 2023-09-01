Starfield | How to Wait & Pass Time

Waiting is different in Starfield vs. other Bethesda titles. Here is how it works:

In Starfield, time is straightforward. Some missions in this sci-fi RPG are only accessible during specific times of the day. Fortunately, you can use the “wait” feature to advance time, whether you’re in space or on a planet.

How is time measured in Starfield?

In Starfield, time is measured in two distinct ways: Universal Time, employed during space travel, and Local Time, utilized when exploring planets. These two time systems do not align, so it’s advisable to adjust time when you’re on the same planet as your mission objective for optimal synchronization.

Time Measurement Usage Location Synchronization Universal Time In Space Not Synchronized Local Time On a Planet Synchronized

Wait and Pass time (Step by Step)

Take a seat in any available chair by using the ‘E’ key on PC or ‘A’ on Xbox. To pass time in Starfield, press ‘B’ on PC or ‘Y’ on Xbox while seated. You’ll be presented with a slider that allows you to choose the number of hours you want to wait.

Enhance your time management in Starfield by adjusting it to match the local day-night cycle on your current planet. Starfield utilizes Universal Time (UT) as a base, but it also incorporates a 24-hour system.

You can also use beds to skip time, but they might not be conveniently located. For instance, the Dream Home is on its own planet, while your parents’ house from the Kid Stuff trait is in New Atlantis’ residential area.