Starfield | Is it coming to PS5?

Starfield will not be coming to PS5 on Launch. It may never make it to Sony platforms.

The gaming community has been buzzing with anticipation ever since Bethesda’s acquisition by Xbox in 2021. One of the most talked-about topics is whether the highly anticipated game “Starfield” will ever make its way to PlayStation consoles.

The exclusivity dilemma has left PlayStation players eager for answers. While the current situation seems definitive, there are intriguing possibilities to consider. In this article, we explore the details surrounding the exclusivity of “Starfield” and contemplate the potential scenarios for its availability on PlayStation.

Xbox and PC Exclusivity

Since Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda, it’s been apparent that “Starfield” will be exclusive to Xbox consoles and PC. Both Xbox and Bethesda have made this explicit on the Starfield Bethesda support page. The platforms listed for the game’s availability are Xbox Series X|S, Microsoft Xbox app for PC, and Steam. For PlayStation owners, this is undoubtedly disappointing news, especially for those hoping for a different outcome.

There is always hope.

It’s important to consider the ever-evolving landscape of video games and the potential for deals that could change the course of exclusivity agreements. While there is no confirmation from Xbox or Bethesda, the immense player base of PlayStation consoles cannot be ignored.

PlayStation’s Vast Player Base

PlayStation boasts a substantial player base, with almost 20 million PlayStation 5 units and over 116 million PlayStation 4 units in circulation. If “Starfield” fails to achieve the desired traction on Xbox and PC, the allure of introducing it to the expansive PlayStation player base might become irresistible. However, any such move would likely not be immediate. It could occur in the coming years, once the initial hype and buzz surrounding the game have subsided.

Game Pass and PlayStation Collaboration?

Considering an alternate scenario, if PlayStation were to allow Xbox Game Pass on their consoles, it could open a pathway for games like “Starfield” to become accessible to PlayStation players. Since “Starfield” is set to be available day and date on Game Pass, it would theoretically be playable on PlayStation consoles through this service. Although this idea might seem far-fetched, it does fall within the realm of potential collaborations between gaming giants.

The Reality of Starfield’s Availability

For players eager to experience “Starfield” at launch, the current best option is to consider Xbox consoles. Additionally, the Xbox cloud gaming service provides an alternative, enabling players to enjoy the game via phones, tablets, PCs, or laptops. This method might be more cost-effective than purchasing an Xbox Series X|S solely for the game.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the answer to the question “Is Starfield Coming to PlayStation?” is a nuanced one. As of now, “Starfield” is not confirmed to be coming to PlayStation. However, the future holds possibilities that could see the game making its way to PlayStation consoles.

While speculations remain just that—speculations—the gaming industry’s unpredictable nature keeps hope alive for PlayStation players. Whether through strategic decisions, collaborations, or changing market dynamics, the saga of “Starfield” and its potential PlayStation availability is one that will continue to intrigue gamers and industry observers alike.