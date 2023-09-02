Starfield | Is it on Xbox Game Pass?

Starfield arrives on Game Pass for PC on September 6, 2023, as a day-one release, granting instant access to subscribers.

The good news is that Starfield is indeed making its way to Game Pass. Scheduled for launch on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, Starfield will be available on Game Pass for PC as a day-one release. This means that Game Pass subscribers can enjoy the game from the moment it becomes available to the public.

But here’s a nifty trick for those who are itching to start their cosmic journey even earlier. If you currently hold an active Xbox Game Pass for PC subscription, you have the option to purchase the Premium Upgrade for Starfield, priced at $34.99/£34.99, exclusively on the Xbox store.

With this upgrade, you not only gain access to all the Premium Edition bonuses but also unlock early access to the game, starting on September 1. It’s important to note that if you cancel your subscription, access to the Premium content, including early access, will be temporarily revoked until you resubscribe.

Explore the Universe with Game Pass

With Xbox Game Pass, you gain access to a vast library of over 400 top games, making it a fantastic value for gamers on both Xbox and PC. For a subscription fee of $14.99, you can enjoy an extensive collection of games that cater to various genres, ensuring there’s always something exciting to play.

While the availability of Starfield on Game Pass is undoubtedly exciting, there’s plenty more to discover about this upcoming space epic. Before launch, it’s essential to stay informed about Starfield’s system requirements and the intriguing cast of Starfield companions you’ll encounter on your cosmic odyssey.

So, whether you choose to access Starfield through Game Pass or seize the opportunity for early access with the Premium Upgrade, one thing is clear: the cosmos awaits, and the journey promises to be nothing short of extraordinary. Get ready to chart your course among the stars and shape your destiny in the world of Starfield.