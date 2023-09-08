Starfield | Main Mission – High Price To Pay Walkthrough

After scouring the galaxy for artifacts, you now have found yourself in a bit of a dilemma, haven’t you? The High Price to Pay mission is the 11sth mission in the main storyline of Starfield. It begins immediately as you complete the prior mission No Sudden Moves by placing the artifact on the Armillary in the Lodge.

Speak to Noel

After placing the artifact, you’ll here Noel calling Vladimir sounding distressed. As soon as you walk over that way you’ll be engaged in conversation. Vladimir will speak over the comms and inform the crew that a Starborn came to the Eye and attacked.

Enter The Hunter. He’ll ominously interrupt your communication and inform you that following his handiwork at the Eye, he’s coming to the Lodge to kill all of you. Fun!

Decision time!

This is, perhaps, one of the biggest decisions of the game that you will make. You must decide whether to leave your Constellation comrades at the Lodge and head to the Eye to help those who are injured, or stay at the Lodge to help defend the place from the Hunter.

A pretty devastating result will occur, it seems, regardless of your choice. However, you choice will ultimately determine who in your team this calamity will effect.

If You Choose To Stay At The Lodge…

Choosing to stay at the Lodge will thrust you into a fight with the Hunter. But make no mistake, you will not be defeating him here at the Lodge. Upon entry, he’ll likely summon a parallel version of himself which you can eliminate. But the real-deal will be largely invulnerable and he’ll appear to have a stone-like exterior around his armor. You can only slow him down.

After either killing his parallel self or trading blows with the Hunter, you should notice that your mission objective icon has changed to lead you through the basement to escape. The rest of your team has already bolted for the door. Now it’s your turn.

Escape

Running through the basement to escape will lead you to the Well. The goal is for you and your colleagues to make it to the ship. The Hunter will appear during your sprint and attempt to shoot you.

Send a few bullets his way to stagger him or just keep on running past him and hoping for the best. He’ll pull another parallel version of himself into the fight each time he appears. So, if you choose to run, you’ll be running from two firing away at you.

Do your best to push through the crowd. There will be a lot of NPCs running and screaming and many might get in your way. Make your way to your ship and take off.

The Eye

Once in Orbit, the Hunter will reverse course on his decision to kill you all and see how far you get in your journey towards discovery of the Unity. After that little conversation head to the Eye and see the devastation the Hunter has wrought.

One of your colleagues is dead. The person laying cold on the ground depends on a number of factors such as your relationship with the person and which choice you made concerning the defense of the Lodge or heading to the Eye. It could be any of the Constellation members, however.

After checking on your colleagues and speaking with Vladimir, determine where you want to keep the armillary. You can choose to keep it aboard your ship or at an outpost. Just know that if it’s aboard your ship, you may be assaulted by other rogue Starborn ships throughout the remainder of your journey. Head back to the Lodge. Here you will regroup with Constellation to figure out your next steps.

If You Choose To Head To The Eye…

If you choose to head to the Eye to aid the injured, someone will inform you that if you walk out the Lodge doors you can’t come back in as they’re barricading it prepping for the arrival of the Hunter. So make sure this is your decision before leaving. Still with us? Alright, head to the Spaceport, jump in your ship, and head for the Eye.

Once you arrive at the eye, you’re objective is simple. Check up on everyone who is injured. Once you’ve checked in on everyone, jump back in your ship and head to the Lodge.

At The Lodge

Once you arrive at the Lodge, you will find the aftermath of the Hunter’s attack. Someone will be dead. Just like in the previous scenario, it depends on your relationships and what selection you made at the start of this mission. Once you’ve checked on everyone, you will find Noel in the Well.

After speaking with her, you will learn that she took the artifacts and ran. So, the Hunter still doesn’t have them. That is until – surprise – the Hunter shows up again. You must follow Noel back to your ship. As you run through the Well and also through New Atlantis to the Spaceport, the Hunter will appear multiple times and summon a parallel version of himself to fight. You can choose to fend them off or run. I suggest you just run. There’s no killing the Hunter, at least here.

When you’re in Orbit, the Hunter will rethink his decision to kill all of you and let you go as he wonders what you will do next in your mission to discover the Unity. Head toward the Eye. After speaking with Vladimir, determine where you want to keep the armillary. You can choose to keep it aboard your ship or at an outpost.

Talking with your colleagues at the Lodge will conclude High Price To Pay.