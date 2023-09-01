Starfield | Prognosis Explained (Improved and Worsened)

In Starfield, Status Effects, known as Afflictions, result from risky actions like falls or exposure to hazards. These come with a Prognosis rating, reflecting their severity and how to recover. Learn about Prognosis changes in Starfield here.

Prognosis in Starfield: How it Works

Prognosis Change Meaning Improved Positive progress, +1 level Worsened Negative progress, -1 level

Understanding Prognosis

Afflictions in Starfield come with Prognosis ratings, ranging from Poor to Excellent.

Prognosis reflects the likelihood of an Affliction healing naturally without treatment.

A higher Prognosis means a better chance of self-healing, reducing the need for Aid items or medical attention.

To check your Afflictions’ Prognosis, go to the Character Screen, access the Status Effects menu, and view the list on the right-hand side.

Healing Afflictions in Starfield

In Starfield, you’ll encounter various types of damage:

Combat Damage: Enemies and creatures deal physical, energy, or electromagnetic (EM) damage. These can be healed with health-boosting items like food or med packs. Environmental Damage: This includes thermal, corrosive, airborne, and radiation damage from hazardous planets. Your spacesuit, helmet, and pack provide protection. Scanning a planet from orbit can give you insights into its environmental hazards, including gravity-related fall damage. Afflictions: Environmental damage can lead to Afflictions, which are different from combat damage. Afflictions are status effects ranging from minor inconveniences to severe issues like infections or injuries. They fall into two categories: Injuries and Infections.

Conclusion

In the vast and perilous universe of Starfield, mastering the art of survival is paramount. Understanding the intricacies of Prognosis and its impact on your journey is crucial. As we’ve explored, Prognosis serves as your guiding star, determining the likelihood of self-healing from Afflictions acquired through daring exploits and environmental challenges.

With Prognosis ratings ranging from Poor to Excellent, you hold the power to gauge your resilience in the face of adversity. A higher Prognosis rating signals a brighter path towards recovery, reducing your dependence on Aid items or medical interventions.

In this cosmos of danger and discovery, the knowledge of Prognosis empowers you to navigate the cosmos with confidence.

Whether you’re facing combat damage, environmental hazards, or the enigmatic realm of Afflictions, understanding Prognosis is your compass for a successful journey through the stars of Starfield. May your adventures be filled with fortune and your Afflictions fleeting as you embark on this epic space odyssey.