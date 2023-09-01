Starfield | What Engine does it run on?

Bethesda employed their significantly upgraded Creation Engine 2.0 for its inaugural application in crafting the vast galaxy of Starfield.

The Creation Engine 2.0 brings major upgrades to graphics, AI, physics, and visuals. It uses the Havok engine for character and NPC animation, resulting in lifelike simulations. Bethesda is enhancing radiant AI for dynamic environments, especially in cities, to create more dynamic interactions between NPCs and the world.

Bethesda’s exclusive partnership with AMD for Starfield optimization includes AMD engineers working on FSR 2 image processing. Good news for Intel CPU and NVIDIA GPU users: Modder PureDark plans to provide DLSS support during Starfield’s Early Access.

Starfield Creation Engine 2 Explained

Creation Engine 2, the successor to the original, is a versatile tech foundation for upcoming titles like Starfield and Elder Scrolls 6, according to Todd Howard in a Telegraph interview. It will continually evolve to meet the unique needs of each game, enhancing their technological capabilities.

The foundation of Starfield, the Creation Engine 2, offers convenient console commands for players to shape the game world, including teleportation and item summoning. It builds upon its predecessor, Creation Engine 1, enabling new features and improved performance for enhanced gameplay and bug-free experiences.

The upgraded Creation Engine 2 introduces advanced procedural generation features, such as procedural lip-syncing for NPCs, offering modders powerful tools for Starfield mods.

This means adding voices to characters will be simpler, reducing animation concerns. Interviews with modders like Elianora suggest potential enhancements for interior designs and lighting via an updated Creation Kit, benefiting the modding community.

Procedural Generation in Starfield

Procedural generation in Starfield is often misunderstood. Unlike randomly generated worlds while playing, it’s used primarily during development. Bethesda builds the game world, terrain, and scenery as a template. Then, they enhance it by handcrafting on top of the procedural base. This approach ensures consistency in the game world for all players.

This procedural generation technique allows developers to create expansive and diverse game worlds efficiently. It’s a common practice in the gaming industry, employed by titles like The Witcher 3, Fallout 4, and Batman Arkham Knight.

Starfield’s procedural generation will result in a meticulously designed universe that remains consistent across all players’ experiences. While some areas may receive additional handcrafted details, the core of the game world is built using procedural generation, offering a balance between scale and detail that promises an exciting gaming experience.