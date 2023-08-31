Starfield | Where To Get Ammo

Starfield has many different weapons, weapon types, and ammo types. Some of these types of ammunition are harder to find than others. Some types, like the 7.77mm for example, are easily found and you will likely always have an abundance of them. Other types can be more difficult to find, especially if you have acquired a great weapon and use it very frequently. The main sources of ammo are:

Buying at a store

Looting Bodies of fallen enemies

Scavenging from desks and storage containers

We’ll go over each of these options in this guide so you will never run out of ammo for your favorite gun.

Where To Buy Ammo in Starfield

You can buy ammunition from several different types of stores across the cosmos. If you are looking for a consistent, easy to navigate, and easy to travel to planet to buy your ammo, we would suggest one of the following planets as your hub for ammo:

Neon Core on the planet Volii Alpha, located in the Volii System.

on the planet Volii Alpha, located in the Volii System. Akali City on the planet Akali, located in the Cheyenne System.

Both of these cities have several places to buy ammo. You will want to make use of any of these places, as each shop only carries a specific amount of ammo. If you are looking to buy a large amount of ammo, you will want to visit each shop. These are the shops you should visit as they carry a lot of ammo:

Trade Authority Desk (Anywhere)

Newill’s Goods (Neon Core)

Weapons Store (Akila City)

You can also find ammunition in other stores such as bars, liquor stores, etc. but these stores typically have a very limited selection and supply and therefore would not be great options to specifically venture to if you are looking to stock up.

Other Sources of Ammo

As mentioned in the intro, almost every dead body you can find will have some sort of ammo available to loot. These are usually the same 2 or 3 types of ammo though, so if you have specific types of weapons you like and they do not use this ammo, it makes buying ammo in Starfield much more useful. In any case, it is always worth it to loot bodies for their ammo as it does not have any mass, but it does hold value.

You can also of course loot ammo from many containers and all around whenever you see it. Turn your scanner on often to highlight any items that are able to be picked up, as this sometimes helps in identifying smaller ammo containers you would have otherwise missed.