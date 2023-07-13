Embark on a heartwarming journey as you set your roots in the serene town of Forgotten Valley while playing Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. This reimagined farming classic offers an immersive experience where you can cultivate crops, raise animals, and build lasting relationships with the town’s welcoming residents. As you forge your own generational tale filled with friendship, family, and farming, discover the essential farm upgrades that will enhance your farming prowess.

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life – All Farm Upgrades – Full List

Carefully consider where you spend your money as you move through the game!

In Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, farm upgrades can be purchased from Takakura’s ledger near the shipping bin. Once you buy an upgrade, Takakura efficiently installs it for you quickly.

Upgrade Cost Use Availability Pond 10,000G A pond that allows you to obtain ducks Start of Game Seed Maker 30,000G Creates two seeds for each crop placed in the machine Purchasable from year two Fertilizer Maker 45,000G Produces five fertilizers for each object Start of Game Amazing Field 60,000G A new larger field with high-quality soil Talk to Takakura after first hybrid crop in year two Fertilizer Spreader 1 60,000G Fertilizes the poor quality field twice a day Start of Game Fertilizer Spreader 2 60,000G Fertilizes the good quality field twice a day Start of Game Coop Upgrade 100,000G Larger coop that can hold 16 chickens and ducks Start of Game Barn Upgrade 120,000G Larger barn that can hold 16 cows, sheep, goats, and horse Start of Game Processing Room 150,000G Create butter and cheese from milk Start of Game Fertilizer Spreader 3 60,000G Fertilizes the Amazing Field twice a day Available when Amazing Field is added to your farm

Conclusion

As you weave your own generational tale of friendship, family, and farming, use these essential farm upgrades that will elevate your farming skills. From obtaining ducks through a pond to expanding your fields with the Amazing Field, each upgrade offers unique benefits to enhance your farm’s productivity. With upgrades such as the Seed Maker and Fertilizer Maker, you can optimize your crop yields and ensure a bountiful harvest. Uncover the full list of farm upgrades, their costs, and availability, and create a thriving homestead in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life.