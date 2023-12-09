Waylaid Supplies Reputation Guide | WoW SoD

As you play through the Season of Discovery, you will find crates of Waylaid Supplies dropped from enemies and chests. The Horde and the Alliance each have their own respective companies looking to recover these supplies. The Durotar Supply and Logistics for the Horde, and the Azeroth Commerce Authority for the Alliance. They will pay for these retrieved supplies with silver, experience, and reputation.

These crates can be turned in, empty, as is to the representatives within your faction, or they can be filled with goods that are missing from the shipment. Supplementing the shipments with the missing goods will change the Waylaid Supplies into a Supply Shipment, granting larger silver and reputation rewards. These goods are typically profession items either gathered or crafted from professions or bought in the auction house.

Once you have earned enough of a reputation, these vendors will also sell you items and runes based on how much reputation you have. One more thing, these supplies are unique items so you can only have one at a time. If you have a Waylaid Supplies crate in your inventory, you must turn the one you have in before farming for more. You are allowed to carry both a single Waylaid Supplies crate and multiple filled Supply Shipment in your inventory.

Horde Supply Officer Locations in WoW SoD

Here are the representatives for the Horde faction and their locations:

Jornah – Orgrimmar at 51.6 64.6 Dokimi – Thunder Bluff at 39.8 53.4 Gishah – Undercity at 64.6 38.2

Alliance Supply Officer Locations in WoW SoD

Here are the representatives for the Alliance faction and their locations:

Elaine Compton – Stormwind at 55.0 61.6 Tamelyn Aldridge – Iron Forge at 24.6 67.2 Marcy Baker – Darnassus at 60.0 56.4

Waylaid Supplies Items Required WoW SoD

There are 21 level 10 and 21 level 25 Waylaid Supplies Shipment Containers that require different materials to fill them. Once you have obtained these items and used the Waylaid Supplies to combine them into a Filled Supply Shipment, hand them in to the Supply Officers for reputation.

A level 10 Filled Supply Shipment will provide 300 or 450 reputation, whereas an empty one will provide only 100.

A level 25 Filled Supply Shipment will provide 500, 650, or 800 reputation, whereas an empty one will provide only 200.

Here are the item level 10 supplies

Here are the item level 25 supplies. Once you have a friendly reputation, you must farm these. Level 10 supplies will no longer grant reputation.

Season of Discovery Reputation Rewards

Both Alliance and Horde offer the same purchases from these representatives: You can purchase these once your reputation is Friendly.

You can purchase these once your reputation is Honored. These are the runes and cost 4 Gold 50 Silver each.

Warning: at the moment some of the patterns for purchase are bugged. They are still available for purchase and can be learned, but they will not appear as learned.

Season of Discovery Reputation Farming

Here are some helpful bits of information to quickly increase your reputation with the new Reputation Factions

Durotar Supply and Logistics

When starting, Thunder Bluff will be your turn-in point. Go east and farm the Bael’dun Dwarves at 32, 44. They drop an Artifact Storage key that is used to unlock a chest under a tent which has a near 100% chance to loot a level 10 supply chest.

Once you have reached a friendly reputation, go to Camp Taurajo and travel south to the Bristleback camps. Loot the chests there and return to Thunder Bluff once you have found supplies. Ashenvale is also a reliable place to farm chests because it is so close to Orgrimmar. Sometimes these chests are not worth the investment to fill up. Use your discretion.

Azeroth Commerce Authority

Alliance is a bit harder to farm for, but when starting to build reputation, you can either farm the gnoll camps to the south of Stormwind, or farm at the mountains to the west of Iron Forge. Remember to look for chests as they have higher drop rates of Waylaid Supplies. Unfortunately, once you start to farm for higher reputation, many locations to farm higher-level Waylaid Supplies are further away from the turn-in points. The chests near the gnolls in the Redridge Mountains are a decent place to farm.