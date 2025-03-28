Com2uS Holdings and developer Izzle Inc. have released Guidus Zero on PC via Steam with support confirmed for Steam Deck. The game had been out in early access since November 2024 and its full release brings more content and further polish to the grid-based action RPG. An Xbox version is also planned for 2025, though the companies have yet to reveal more information on it.

Exploring a Scar in a War-Torn Continent

In Guidus Zero, players join an elite group exploring the Scar, a massive sinkhole that suddenly appeared at the center of the continent back when it was still engulfed in racial wars. The place holds many secrets and it's your job to dig deeper, looking for clues and more information about the Scar, its origins and the secrets that lurk within it.

Related 10 Best Roguelikes on the Steam Deck Roguelikes are perhaps at their best on Steam, and the Steam Deck is the ideal place to play the best of the best.

The game is a top-down roguelike RPG with real-time combat that demands attention and precise timing. As a roguelike, progress is reset every time the player goes back to base and the challenges change according to procedural rules. To deal with the changes, players must have some degree of malleability and strategic thinking.

Death is not the end, however, as there are research upgrades and camp-building features that the player may unlock. These systems should allow players to have some sense of progress after expeditions, even if they have to start over again.

When compared to other games of the genre, Guidus Zero has a unique aspect to it in its use of a grid system. Limited to four directions when it comes to movement, players have to evaluate their positioning and the reach of their attacks to deal with the formidable enemies.

In the full release, a Hard Mode is available for veterans who want their skills to be tested further. By facing this more difficult challenge with tougher enemies, players may also unlock greater rewards in the process. There is also a new Quest System adding extra objectives to the expeditions, Special Rooms with unique encounters that differ from the usual areas, a Codex that keeps track of items, enemies and more.

The companies have also recently shared a trailer for the game, showcasing plot and gameplay elements. In it, it's possible to see some of the playable characters and how fights work. As enemies' attack patterns are showcased with visual hints, players have to be extra careful about avoiding the spots that will be hit next as soon as possible.

While the 1.0 edition is available now, the developer still plans to update the game consistently going forward. According to a notice shared on Steam, they plan to continue looking into feedback and improving the game with more content updates and adjustments in the future.

When compared to other games of the genre, Guidus Zero has a unique aspect to it in its use of a grid system.

As the game is still in development for Xbox systems, the companies will likely reveal more information in the near future as the console version gets closer to release. To follow the latest info on Izzle, the developer has an X (previously Twitter) account that's used for official highlights. There's also the YouTube channel, which has been providing updates on the project since 2021.