The Guilty Gear Strive anime Dual Riders is heading to Crunchyroll starting this April. It will involve a conflict revolving the relationship between humans and gears, biological weapons that helped humans win the Crusades. Now, we have Sin Kiske, the child of a human and a gear as Ky and Dizzy prepare to marry each other. A mysterious girl called Unika appears who hates gears and "shakes the world."

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Riders Continues the Story

A trailer has been revealed for the April-bound anime, showcasing the stunning animation and fight scenes. It features predominantly Sin Kiske and his trainer/father's rival Sol Badguy fighting the new threat.

Some of the cast have been confirmed for Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Riders. According to the anime's official website, they include:

Sin Kiske: Issei Miyazaki

Ky Kiske - Takeshi Kusao

Sol Badguy: Jouji Nakata

Unika: Yui Ishikawa

Narration: Tomokazu Sugita

Dizzy: Kazue Fuijita

Jack-O' - Hiromi Igarashi

Elphelt Valentine - Aya Suzaki

Ramlethal Valentine - Megumi Han

Bridget - Manaka Iwami

Baiken - Mayumi Asano

Johnny - Norio Wakamoto

Axl Low - Keiichi Namba

Leo Whitefang - Tetsu Inada

Vernon - Junichi Endo

Nerville Hammer - Yasuhiro Mamiya

The animation is being produced by SANZIGEN Inc, the studio behind the BanG Dream! series, Bubuki: Buranki, and Black Rock Shooter, among others. You can catch the Black Rock Shooter: Dawn Fall series on Disney+

An Anime Based on a Great Game

Guilty Gear Strive has been commercially successful and critically praised for its astounding graphics and entertaining fighting game mechanics. "Guilty Gear Strive delivers the total package when it comes to making a great fighting game and is one of the best modern 2D fighters," said our review of the original game. "A lot of care went into making this a contender for gaining a strong online presence, but the developers also didn't skimp on single player content." We also called it one of the best fighting games for beginners, so those who like the anime should be able to dive in.

A Crunchyroll subscription costs $7.99 in the United States for its basic tier.

This Arc System Works fighter has an impressive 86 OpenCritic score with 95% of critics recommending the title. Our sister site ScreenRant said, "For long-time fans of the series, the story and gameplay will only reinforce the parts of Guilty Gear that have kept them playing and following along." You can now check out Guilty Gear Strive on the Switch if you'd like.

We'll see how the anime stacks up to the original game when it launches on Crunchyroll in April.