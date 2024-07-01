Key Takeaways Arc System Works establishes a European branch in Paris for support in promotion and publishing.

Upcoming Hunter x Hunter fighting game, Nen Impact, is to be published and promoted by the new branch.

Arc System Works is a renowned developer and publisher, known for Guilty Gear, Persona 4 Arena, and BlazBlue series.

Guilty Gear developer and publisher Arc System Works has announced its set up a European branch in Paris, France. It will be a support team, helping with the promotion and publishing of future titles by the Japanese studio.

Arc System Works Expands To France

"Having celebrated its 36th anniversary, Arc System Works seeks to grow further in Europe as a renowned developer and publisher," said the studio on its website. "From now on, Arc System Works Europe provides the opportunity to create unforgettable moments." To keep up with what this branch is up to, the Japanese company has begun an X page that you can follow. The news release says that the European branch will help with "their products’ promotions, customer service, licensing operations, localisation, [and] new IP/new business development."

Guilty Gear Strive is an incredible game by Arc System Works.

One of its first tasks will be publishing and promoting the physical and digital release of the upcoming Hunter x Hunter fighting game, Nen Impact, to European territories. It's a 2D 3v3 fighter, similar to Marvel vs. Capcom, which features characters from the popular anime. It's heading to the PS5 and Nintendo Switch later this year with no official launch date yet for Western territories.

Additionally, Hunter x Hunter: Nen Impact will be making an appearance at two shows: Anime convention Japan Expo Paris 2024 will have a demo available at the Bushiroad booth, and tournament EVO 2024 in Las Vegas will be showing off the game in some shape or form. The first occurs on July 11 and ends on July 14. EVO begins the fighting game hype soon after, from July 19 until July 21.

Killua, Kurapika, and Hisoka are ready to fight in Hunter X Hunter Nen Impact

"Several character trailers will be released throughout the year to showcase the roster available in the game - including a particularly appreciated character by fans of the franchise during EVO Las Vegas," said Arc System Works Europe in a news release.

A Fighting Game Powerhouse

Arc System Works is a praised fighting game developer and publisher, who has been behind the likes of the Guilty Gear, Persona 4 Arena, and BlazBlue series. It has also published the stellar Under Night In-Birth franchise. "Between the gorgeous visuals, rocking soundtrack and highly-polished gameplay, Guilty Gear Strive delivers the total package when it comes to making a great fighting game and is one of the best modern 2D fighters," said our review. "A lot of care went into making this a contender for gaining a strong online presence, but the developers also didn't skimp on single player content."

It has also made the spectacular Dragon Ball FighterZ, praised for its anime-accurate animation and intense fighting game mechanics. It's arguably the best in the franchise's long history of game adaptations.