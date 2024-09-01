Key Takeaways Guilty Gear Strive coming to Nintendo Switch on Jan. 23, 2025, with all characters and DLC at $59.99.

Switch version includes all game modes, story, online play with rollback netcode, but no crossplay.

Diorama creation with Digital Figure Mode included; original 1998 game available on eShop for $9.99.

Guilty Gear Strive is slicing its way to the Nintendo Switch on January 23, 2025 for a recommended retail price of $59.99. It will include all 28 characters from the base roster and the first three seasons of DLC.

Guilty Gear Strive Will Rock Switch Players Next Year

One of the best fighting games for beginners will soon be available on Nintendo's system. The developer Arc System Works confirms in the reveal trailer's video description that we can "Experience the gorgeous graphics and animations with the intense and immersive gameplay you know and love in all three Nintendo Switch play modes: TV Mode, Tabletop Mode, and Handheld Mode."

It will include all the modes you'd experience from the game on PS5, PC, and other formats. Training Mode is a comprehensive way to learn the game and has helped many get to grips with the anime action that unfolds in Guilty Gear Strive.

Additionally, the whole six hour story mode and the full-length movie Another Story is included in this version of Guilty Gear Strive. You'll also be able to experience online battles that run with rollback netcode functionality. Unfortunately, there isn't crossplay between the Switch version and other consoles. Here's a total list of everything you'll experience in the Switch port:

Mission Mode

Tutorial Mode

Survival Mode

Training Mode

Versus Mode

Online Match

Combo Maker

GG World Mode

Gallery Mode

Digital Figure Mode

The Digital Figure Mode lets you create your own dioramas with the character models, and you can view others' creations as well. The official Arc System Works website says that this mode will be available "after an initial patch update," however with a TBD timing currently.

Guilty Gear Strive launches with the first three seasons of DLC characters.

"Guilty Gear Strive proves there's still some fight left in 2D gaming," said our review when the game initially came out. "Between the gorgeous visuals, rocking soundtrack and highly-polished gameplay, Guilty Gear Strive delivers the total package when it comes to making a great fighting game and is one of the best modern 2D fighters."

Guilty Gear Strive is a Success

Guilty Gear Strive has gone on to sell over 3 million copies worldwide, and Arc System Works has opened a European branch to help with the launch of Hunter x Hunter: Nen Impact and likely other projects.

While you wait for Strive to head to Switch, you can buy and download the original game from the Nintendo eShop. It's currently $9.99. Unfortunately, it doesn't support any online functionality. That's a bummer for this 1998 game.