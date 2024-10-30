Key Takeaways GUNNAR x Call of Duty Ghost Glasses now available starting at $74.

Glasses combat computer vision syndrome symptoms; equipped with state-of-the-art lens technology.

GUNNAR has collaborated with various gaming franchises like Assassin's Creed and Fallout; Call of Duty Black Ops 6 now available.

Time to gear up, soldier, and look good doing it. Gunnar Optiks (also known as GUNNAR) has announced they are collaborating again with Call of Duty for the all-new Call of Duty Ghost Glasses, available now on their website.

The glasses come with a case, a microfiber pouch, a microfiber cloth, a 12-month warranty, and access to an exclusive in-game weapon charm, the Mystery Crate. That means you can look like Adler while scoring some neat skins for Adler’s inventory in Warzone . The Call of Duty Ghost glasses are a military aviator-inspired frame made of premium polymer material, stainless steel temples, and sturdy multi-barrel hinges, complete with two lens options: GUNNAR’s standard Amber lenses ($74) and a new state-of-the-art Amber Sun-Shift lenses ($109) that ease the transition from amber to a sunglass tint in just a few seconds.

Furthermore, the glasses combat computer vision syndrome symptoms like dry eyes, blurred vision, eye fatigue, and headaches. The Call of Duty Ghost glasses are also equipped with GUNNAR’s p 0.2 diopters of focusing power, a wrap-around frame design, and a premium G-Shield lens coatings to reduce reflections and prevent smudges. It’s perfect for any length of gaming session, even that fated “one more game”.

GUNNAR's On a Scorestreak

GUNNAR has collaborated with many gaming franchises throughout the years like Assassin's Creed , Fallout , Overwatch , Diablo IV , and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales , just to name a few. As mentioned before, Call of Duty has collaborated with GUNNAR before, crafting glasses inspired by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and III , as well as the original Modern Warfare III. While both Modern Warfare III glasses are not available, the Modern Warfare II ones —Call of Duty Tactical Edition and Call of Duty Covert Edition— are still being sold. Furthermore, two general ones —Call of Duty Alpha Edition and Call of Duty UAV Edition— are available, as well.

The Call of Duty Tactical Edition glasses are currently sold out, but they'll likely be restocked

In terms of Call of Duty, last week marked the launch of the newest title, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 . The game continues the psy-ops storylines and excellent gameplay fans have come to love and appreciate from Treyarch and Raven Software. The last Black Ops game, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, released in 2020, with subsequent releases being from Sledgehammer Games (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and III) and Infinity Ward (Vanguard). And, if GameRant's 9/10 review has anything to say about the title, it's definitely worth your while, especially if you're a Black Ops fan like this writer is. So, why not play some great gunplay while reducing eye strain and looking great doing it?

The GUNNAR x Call of Duty glasses can be found here. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

