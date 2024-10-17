Supergiant Games has released new free downloadable content for the PC-only game Hades 2. Titled "The Olympic Update", it brings many new features to the action roguelite and players who own the game in its current early access state can already play through everything it has to offer.

The underworld just got busier

Following up on Supergiant's massive 2020 hit roguelite Hades, this sequel came out on PC on May 6 as a surprise Early Access release. With a new main character, new foes and major overhauls to the game's systems, the title had a notorious release and currently sits at a Very Positive review rating on Steam.

With the new update, a brand-new region, more characters, new challenges and other new additions will be available alongside quality-of-life improvements. To further explain what's new, the developer has shared two videos on their official YouTube account.

People looking only for a short look at the new additions can find them in the "update trailer." While it doesn't cover everything, it showcases the major elements that players will find by upgrading their game to the latest edition through a gameplay video.

The new update adds The Olympus as the third explorable region in the player's journey against Chronos. The fabled mountain of the gods means more hours of new dialogue and events, but it'll also bring new challenges, including the deadly guardian Prometheus as a strong area boss. Not only does the update mean new perilous foes and dastardly randomized conundrums, but also new tools to use in the face of those dangers.

Firstly, the player may now unlock the sixth and final Nocturnal Arm: Xinth, the Black Coat. Protagonist Melinoë can also find two new characters and two animal companions who will become allies if the player finds them along the way and earns their favor. Finally, dozens of cosmetic items are also available now so players can customize the lobby in the Crossroads.

The other new video is a lengthy, dramatic reading of the patch notes. With the voice of the narrator for both Hades and Hades 2, this video explores every single detail of the game's first major update during the early access period, from the new content and added native support to Macintosh computers to the small fixes to small audio, menu and visual effects.

According to the company's post on the Steam storepage, Hades 2 will have at least two more major updates during Early Access. The next one is coming in early 2025 and their current plans for the future include more options for boons, new foes for extra gameplay variety and a new region beyond the Olympus, which will allow them to complete the "Surface Route" as far as its main structure goes. Currently, the "Underworld Route" is at a higher level of completion, so once that's done, they can improve on both sides and add side content.