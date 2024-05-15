Key Takeaways Incantations in Hades 2 unlock NPCs, functions, and crafting.

They can be categorized based on functions and benefits.

Utilizing incantations enhances gameplay by tailoring adventures and character abilities.

In Hades 2, incantations play a vital role by enabling new features, NPCs, and crafting opportunities. This guide will explain how to unlock all incantations found within the game, detailing each one's function and the required materials to activate them.

Unlocking Incantations

Incantations in Hades 2 are magic formulas that grant various enhancements and abilities. They can be unlocked by visiting the cauldron in the Crossroads hub. Each incantation requires specific items, which can be found during dungeon runs or obtained through interaction with NPCs.

Categories of Incantations

For organizational purposes, this guide categorizes the incantations based on their functions and the benefits they offer. Below is a list that summarizes these categories and details each incantation within them.

Overview of Incantations

Crossroads NPCs or Functions Introduced NPCs and features at the Crossroads hub like the Fated List, Wretched Broker, and Record Keeper. Resource Gathering and Farming Focused on enhancements for gathering tools, gardening, and resource collection. Dungeon Fixtures for Healing and Items Added healing fountains and repositories for changing Keepsakes and purchasing items in dungeons. Build Enhancements (Weapons, Boons, Familiars, Perks) Included incantations for weapons, boons, and familiar benefits, such as unlocking weapon aspects and revealing boon affinities. Romance and Social Interactions Addressed incantations that repair and enhance social interaction points like the Hot Springs and Taverna. Storyline Progression and New Zones Discussed spells that unlock new areas and storyline advancements, such as removing wards or aiding in boss fights. Miscellaneous Dungeon Effects Covered a variety of incantations that have specific effects within dungeons, like summoning bats or revealing hidden troves.

Incantations that Add New Crossroads NPCs or Functions

Incantation Name Effect Required Materials Fated Intervention Unlocks the Fated List for objectives and rewards 1x Silver, 2x Ashes, 2x Moly Summoning of Mercantile Fortune Spawns the Wretched Broker vendor 10x Bones Kinship Fortune Allows Wretched Broker to sell Nectar 60x Bones Floral Fortune Trade plants for Bones at Wretched Broker 1x Ashes, 1x Nightshade Summoning of Personal Insights Spawns Record Keeper to check weapon stats 2x Shaderot, 2x Poppy Summoning of Historic Travails Spawns Learned Sage for loadout review 3x Marble, 1x Zodiac Sand

Incantations for Resource Gathering and Farming

Incantation Name Effect Required Materials Forget-Me-Not Mark recipes in the Book of Shadows 1x Moly Reagent Sensing Silver wisp leads to collectible resources 1x Moly Night's Craftwork Unlocks the Gathering Tools panel 1x Moly Greater Favor of Gaia Reveals tool enhancements 2x Marble, 4x Bronze, 4x Iron Observance of Gaia's Secrets Increases resource finding chances 7x Moly, 7x Lotus, 7x Moss Flourishing Soil Create garden soil plots 1x Moly Rich Soil Adds two garden soil plots 3x Lotus Verdant Soil Completes garden soil plot setup 1x Wheat, 1x Garlic

Incantations that Add Dungeon Fixtures for Healing and Items

Incantation Name Effect Required Materials Cleansing of Fountain-Waters Increase healing from fountains 1x Moly, 1x Lotus Purification of Fountain-Waters Increase HP replenishment from fountains 1x Nightshade, 1x Cattail Woodsy Lifespring Reveals a hidden fountain in Erebus 3x Silver, 1x Moly Briny Lifespring Reveals a hidden fountain in Oceanus 3x Lime, 3x Lotus Golden Lifespring Reveals a hidden fountain in Tartarus 3x Marble, 3x Shaderot Sandy Lifespring Reveals a hidden fountain in Thessaly 3x Iron, 3x Driftwood Kindred Keepsakes Allows Keepsake changes after bosses 4x Lime, 2x Moly, 1x Lotus Rise of Stygian Wells Spawns Well of Charon in the Underworld 1x Moly, 1x Nightshade Surge of Stygian Wells Guarantees Well of Charon appearances 3x Moly, 3x Cattail

Incantations for Your Build - Weapons, Boons, Familiars, and Perks

Incantation Name Effect Required Materials Gathering of Ancient Bones Extra Bones from weapon use 2x Lime Aspects of Night and Darkness Unlock/upgrade weapon aspects 5x Bronze, 1x Nightshade Divination of the Elements Reveal elemental affinities of boons 5x Psyche Insight Into Offerings Full list of deity boons revealed 2x Ambrosia, 2x Poppy, 1x Apple Consecration of Ashes Enhance/upgrade Arcana Cards 6x Ashes, 3x Cinder, 6x Fabric Recipe: Moonlit Essence from Stars Creates Moon Dust 1x Star Dust Recipe: Moonlit Essence from Shadow Creates extra Moon Dust 1x Cinder, 1x Shadow Faith of Familiar Spirits Bring animal familiars to dungeons 2x Nectar, 1x Lotus Attending a Faithful Beast Animal Familiars harvest more resources 1x Tears, 1x Wool, 4x Wheat Recipe: Witch's Delight Befriend and upgrade animal companions 1x Star Dust, 2x Lotus

Incantations Related to Romance

Incantation Name Effect Required Materials Rite of Vapor-Cleansing Repairs Crossroads Hot Springs 2x Moly, 2x Lotus, 2x Nightshade Rite of Social Solidarity Repairs Taverna for drinks with companions 2x Nectar, 2x Garlic Rite of River Fording Repairs Fishing Pier for companion fishing 4x Driftwood, 2x Cattail Empath's Intuition View relationship statuses with characters 1x Fabric, 3x Myrtle Recipe: Sweet Nectar Brew Nectar for gifting 1x Apple

Understanding and utilizing incantations effectively can significantly enhance your gameplay experience in "Hades 2." By strategically unlocking these incantations, you can tailor your adventure, enhance your character's abilities, and interact more profoundly with the game world. Keep this guide handy as you explore the depths of the underworld and unlock the full potential of your journey.