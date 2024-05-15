Quick Links
- Incantations in Hades 2 unlock NPCs, functions, and crafting.
- They can be categorized based on functions and benefits.
- Utilizing incantations enhances gameplay by tailoring adventures and character abilities.
In Hades 2, incantations play a vital role by enabling new features, NPCs, and crafting opportunities. This guide will explain how to unlock all incantations found within the game, detailing each one's function and the required materials to activate them.
Unlocking Incantations
Incantations in Hades 2 are magic formulas that grant various enhancements and abilities. They can be unlocked by visiting the cauldron in the Crossroads hub. Each incantation requires specific items, which can be found during dungeon runs or obtained through interaction with NPCs.
Categories of Incantations
For organizational purposes, this guide categorizes the incantations based on their functions and the benefits they offer. Below is a list that summarizes these categories and details each incantation within them.
Overview of Incantations
-
Crossroads NPCs or Functions
- Introduced NPCs and features at the Crossroads hub like the Fated List, Wretched Broker, and Record Keeper.
-
Resource Gathering and Farming
- Focused on enhancements for gathering tools, gardening, and resource collection.
-
Dungeon Fixtures for Healing and Items
- Added healing fountains and repositories for changing Keepsakes and purchasing items in dungeons.
-
Build Enhancements (Weapons, Boons, Familiars, Perks)
- Included incantations for weapons, boons, and familiar benefits, such as unlocking weapon aspects and revealing boon affinities.
-
Romance and Social Interactions
- Addressed incantations that repair and enhance social interaction points like the Hot Springs and Taverna.
-
Storyline Progression and New Zones
- Discussed spells that unlock new areas and storyline advancements, such as removing wards or aiding in boss fights.
-
Miscellaneous Dungeon Effects
- Covered a variety of incantations that have specific effects within dungeons, like summoning bats or revealing hidden troves.
Incantations that Add New Crossroads NPCs or Functions
|
Incantation Name
|
Effect
|
Required Materials
|
Fated Intervention
|
Unlocks the Fated List for objectives and rewards
|
1x Silver, 2x Ashes, 2x Moly
|
Summoning of Mercantile Fortune
|
Spawns the Wretched Broker vendor
|
10x Bones
|
Kinship Fortune
|
Allows Wretched Broker to sell Nectar
|
60x Bones
|
Floral Fortune
|
Trade plants for Bones at Wretched Broker
|
1x Ashes, 1x Nightshade
|
Summoning of Personal Insights
|
Spawns Record Keeper to check weapon stats
|
2x Shaderot, 2x Poppy
|
Summoning of Historic Travails
|
Spawns Learned Sage for loadout review
|
3x Marble, 1x Zodiac Sand
Incantations for Resource Gathering and Farming
|
Incantation Name
|
Effect
|
Required Materials
|
Forget-Me-Not
|
Mark recipes in the Book of Shadows
|
1x Moly
|
Reagent Sensing
|
Silver wisp leads to collectible resources
|
1x Moly
|
Night's Craftwork
|
Unlocks the Gathering Tools panel
|
1x Moly
|
Greater Favor of Gaia
|
Reveals tool enhancements
|
2x Marble, 4x Bronze, 4x Iron
|
Observance of Gaia's Secrets
|
Increases resource finding chances
|
7x Moly, 7x Lotus, 7x Moss
|
Flourishing Soil
|
Create garden soil plots
|
1x Moly
|
Rich Soil
|
Adds two garden soil plots
|
3x Lotus
|
Verdant Soil
|
Completes garden soil plot setup
|
1x Wheat, 1x Garlic
Incantations that Add Dungeon Fixtures for Healing and Items
|
Incantation Name
|
Effect
|
Required Materials
|
Cleansing of Fountain-Waters
|
Increase healing from fountains
|
1x Moly, 1x Lotus
|
Purification of Fountain-Waters
|
Increase HP replenishment from fountains
|
1x Nightshade, 1x Cattail
|
Woodsy Lifespring
|
Reveals a hidden fountain in Erebus
|
3x Silver, 1x Moly
|
Briny Lifespring
|
Reveals a hidden fountain in Oceanus
|
3x Lime, 3x Lotus
|
Golden Lifespring
|
Reveals a hidden fountain in Tartarus
|
3x Marble, 3x Shaderot
|
Sandy Lifespring
|
Reveals a hidden fountain in Thessaly
|
3x Iron, 3x Driftwood
|
Kindred Keepsakes
|
Allows Keepsake changes after bosses
|
4x Lime, 2x Moly, 1x Lotus
|
Rise of Stygian Wells
|
Spawns Well of Charon in the Underworld
|
1x Moly, 1x Nightshade
|
Surge of Stygian Wells
|
Guarantees Well of Charon appearances
|
3x Moly, 3x Cattail
Incantations for Your Build - Weapons, Boons, Familiars, and Perks
|
Incantation Name
|
Effect
|
Required Materials
|
Gathering of Ancient Bones
|
Extra Bones from weapon use
|
2x Lime
|
Aspects of Night and Darkness
|
Unlock/upgrade weapon aspects
|
5x Bronze, 1x Nightshade
|
Divination of the Elements
|
Reveal elemental affinities of boons
|
5x Psyche
|
Insight Into Offerings
|
Full list of deity boons revealed
|
2x Ambrosia, 2x Poppy, 1x Apple
|
Consecration of Ashes
|
Enhance/upgrade Arcana Cards
|
6x Ashes, 3x Cinder, 6x Fabric
|
Recipe: Moonlit Essence from Stars
|
Creates Moon Dust
|
1x Star Dust
|
Recipe: Moonlit Essence from Shadow
|
Creates extra Moon Dust
|
1x Cinder, 1x Shadow
|
Faith of Familiar Spirits
|
Bring animal familiars to dungeons
|
2x Nectar, 1x Lotus
|
Attending a Faithful Beast
|
Animal Familiars harvest more resources
|
1x Tears, 1x Wool, 4x Wheat
|
Recipe: Witch's Delight
|
Befriend and upgrade animal companions
|
1x Star Dust, 2x Lotus
Incantations Related to Romance
|
Incantation Name
|
Effect
|
Required Materials
|
Rite of Vapor-Cleansing
|
Repairs Crossroads Hot Springs
|
2x Moly, 2x Lotus, 2x Nightshade
|
Rite of Social Solidarity
|
Repairs Taverna for drinks with companions
|
2x Nectar, 2x Garlic
|
Rite of River Fording
|
Repairs Fishing Pier for companion fishing
|
4x Driftwood, 2x Cattail
|
Empath's Intuition
|
View relationship statuses with characters
|
1x Fabric, 3x Myrtle
|
Recipe: Sweet Nectar
|
Brew Nectar for gifting
|
1x Apple
Understanding and utilizing incantations effectively can significantly enhance your gameplay experience in "Hades 2." By strategically unlocking these incantations, you can tailor your adventure, enhance your character's abilities, and interact more profoundly with the game world. Keep this guide handy as you explore the depths of the underworld and unlock the full potential of your journey.
