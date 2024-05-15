Quick Links

In Hades 2, incantations play a vital role by enabling new features, NPCs, and crafting opportunities. This guide will explain how to unlock all incantations found within the game, detailing each one's function and the required materials to activate them.

Unlocking Incantations

Incantations in Hades 2 are magic formulas that grant various enhancements and abilities. They can be unlocked by visiting the cauldron in the Crossroads hub. Each incantation requires specific items, which can be found during dungeon runs or obtained through interaction with NPCs.

Categories of Incantations

For organizational purposes, this guide categorizes the incantations based on their functions and the benefits they offer. Below is a list that summarizes these categories and details each incantation within them.

Overview of Incantations

  1. Crossroads NPCs or Functions
    • Introduced NPCs and features at the Crossroads hub like the Fated List, Wretched Broker, and Record Keeper.

  2. Resource Gathering and Farming
    • Focused on enhancements for gathering tools, gardening, and resource collection.

  3. Dungeon Fixtures for Healing and Items
    • Added healing fountains and repositories for changing Keepsakes and purchasing items in dungeons.

  4. Build Enhancements (Weapons, Boons, Familiars, Perks)
    • Included incantations for weapons, boons, and familiar benefits, such as unlocking weapon aspects and revealing boon affinities.

  5. Romance and Social Interactions
    • Addressed incantations that repair and enhance social interaction points like the Hot Springs and Taverna.

  6. Storyline Progression and New Zones
    • Discussed spells that unlock new areas and storyline advancements, such as removing wards or aiding in boss fights.

  7. Miscellaneous Dungeon Effects
    • Covered a variety of incantations that have specific effects within dungeons, like summoning bats or revealing hidden troves.

Incantations that Add New Crossroads NPCs or Functions

Incantation Name

Effect

Required Materials

Fated Intervention

Unlocks the Fated List for objectives and rewards

1x Silver, 2x Ashes, 2x Moly

Summoning of Mercantile Fortune

Spawns the Wretched Broker vendor

10x Bones

Kinship Fortune

Allows Wretched Broker to sell Nectar

60x Bones

Floral Fortune

Trade plants for Bones at Wretched Broker

1x Ashes, 1x Nightshade

Summoning of Personal Insights

Spawns Record Keeper to check weapon stats

2x Shaderot, 2x Poppy

Summoning of Historic Travails

Spawns Learned Sage for loadout review

3x Marble, 1x Zodiac Sand

Incantations for Resource Gathering and Farming

Incantation Name

Effect

Required Materials

Forget-Me-Not

Mark recipes in the Book of Shadows

1x Moly

Reagent Sensing

Silver wisp leads to collectible resources

1x Moly

Night's Craftwork

Unlocks the Gathering Tools panel

1x Moly

Greater Favor of Gaia

Reveals tool enhancements

2x Marble, 4x Bronze, 4x Iron

Observance of Gaia's Secrets

Increases resource finding chances

7x Moly, 7x Lotus, 7x Moss

Flourishing Soil

Create garden soil plots

1x Moly

Rich Soil

Adds two garden soil plots

3x Lotus

Verdant Soil

Completes garden soil plot setup

1x Wheat, 1x Garlic

Incantations that Add Dungeon Fixtures for Healing and Items

Incantation Name

Effect

Required Materials

Cleansing of Fountain-Waters

Increase healing from fountains

1x Moly, 1x Lotus

Purification of Fountain-Waters

Increase HP replenishment from fountains

1x Nightshade, 1x Cattail

Woodsy Lifespring

Reveals a hidden fountain in Erebus

3x Silver, 1x Moly

Briny Lifespring

Reveals a hidden fountain in Oceanus

3x Lime, 3x Lotus

Golden Lifespring

Reveals a hidden fountain in Tartarus

3x Marble, 3x Shaderot

Sandy Lifespring

Reveals a hidden fountain in Thessaly

3x Iron, 3x Driftwood

Kindred Keepsakes

Allows Keepsake changes after bosses

4x Lime, 2x Moly, 1x Lotus

Rise of Stygian Wells

Spawns Well of Charon in the Underworld

1x Moly, 1x Nightshade

Surge of Stygian Wells

Guarantees Well of Charon appearances

3x Moly, 3x Cattail

Incantations for Your Build - Weapons, Boons, Familiars, and Perks

Incantation Name

Effect

Required Materials

Gathering of Ancient Bones

Extra Bones from weapon use

2x Lime

Aspects of Night and Darkness

Unlock/upgrade weapon aspects

5x Bronze, 1x Nightshade

Divination of the Elements

Reveal elemental affinities of boons

5x Psyche

Insight Into Offerings

Full list of deity boons revealed

2x Ambrosia, 2x Poppy, 1x Apple

Consecration of Ashes

Enhance/upgrade Arcana Cards

6x Ashes, 3x Cinder, 6x Fabric

Recipe: Moonlit Essence from Stars

Creates Moon Dust

1x Star Dust

Recipe: Moonlit Essence from Shadow

Creates extra Moon Dust

1x Cinder, 1x Shadow

Faith of Familiar Spirits

Bring animal familiars to dungeons

2x Nectar, 1x Lotus

Attending a Faithful Beast

Animal Familiars harvest more resources

1x Tears, 1x Wool, 4x Wheat

Recipe: Witch's Delight

Befriend and upgrade animal companions

1x Star Dust, 2x Lotus

Incantation Name

Effect

Required Materials

Rite of Vapor-Cleansing

Repairs Crossroads Hot Springs

2x Moly, 2x Lotus, 2x Nightshade

Rite of Social Solidarity

Repairs Taverna for drinks with companions

2x Nectar, 2x Garlic

Rite of River Fording

Repairs Fishing Pier for companion fishing

4x Driftwood, 2x Cattail

Empath's Intuition

View relationship statuses with characters

1x Fabric, 3x Myrtle

Recipe: Sweet Nectar

Brew Nectar for gifting

1x Apple

Understanding and utilizing incantations effectively can significantly enhance your gameplay experience in "Hades 2." By strategically unlocking these incantations, you can tailor your adventure, enhance your character's abilities, and interact more profoundly with the game world. Keep this guide handy as you explore the depths of the underworld and unlock the full potential of your journey.

