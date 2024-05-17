Key Takeaways There are a handful of Keepsakes in Hades 2 that give you a crucial boost in early runs and increase your chances of survival.

For instance, Evil Eye offers bonus damage against foes that defeat you, perfect for overcoming tough bosses.

Another Keepsake you'll want to grab if you're struggling is Gold Purse, which gives you extra gold for Charon's shop.

After the surprise hop into early access that Hades 2 made just days ago (at the time of this writing), roguelike fans have been flocking to the new iteration of this successful Underworld hack and slasher. However, with so little time to prepare, it has left more than a few players feeling overwhelmed, and I want to curb that anxiety with some beginner tips.

More specifically, I want to highlight the best beginner keepsakes present in the game. Keepsakes that can be obtained quickly and will allow you to go further in those initial runs than you might do otherwise. So let's crack open that Keepsake Cabinet and see what we are working with.

1 Luckier Tooth

Gift Given By: Schelemeus Effect: When Melinoe’s health falls to zero, automatically restore +51 HP (once per run).

Let's kick things off with my personal pick of the best beginner keepsakes in Hades 2. As soon as you get a vial of Nectar, make a beeline for Schelemeus, and they will give you Luckier Tooth, a keepsake that grants you a Death Defiance when equipped.

Depending on how lucky you are when it comes to gathering Ashes on those initial runs, chances are this will be your first opportunity to equip a Death Defiance, and considering how weak you are on those first few runs, this can ensure you get further than you would without this Keepsake. Not to mention, this stacks with the Death Defiance unlocked through the Arcana Altar, so when the opportunity comes, double up and really extend those romps through the underworld.

2 Evil Eye

Gift Given By: Nemesis Effect: Deal +20% damage to the last foe that vanquished you. Note that this applies to bosses and regular mobs.

Next, we have the Evil Eye, given by the ever-cheerful Nemesis. This is a beginner keepsake that really only serves one purpose, but if you're really struggling to progress, then it could be worth trying out. This Keepsake offers additional damage to the enemy that killed you in your last outing.

This essentially means if you're stuck on a particular boss, this can be a great way to overcome that hurdle and get that little bit closer to the end. The downside is that, throughout the rest of the run, this offers no benefit. So, if you need a boost to beat a boss, this is a great option, but its usefulness is pretty short-lived as you become well-versed in how a run typically plays out.

3 Silken Sash

Gift Given By: Aracne Effect: Gain +20 armor; if you have at least +1 armor when entering a new location, gain an additional +2 armor.

Armor is a new and interesting addition to Hades 2, and one that can be accessed courtesy of Aracne. So, as you would expect, her particular keepsake is spun from the same web. This Keepsake gives you a piece of armor at the start of every run, and provided you can keep it intact throughout the early rooms, you can really bolster your defenses for when the difficulty really ramps up.

This may be one that beginners will want to avoid until Erebus becomes second nature, as otherwise, the armor will be gone by the time you reach Hecate. However, this one has the potential to serve as not just a good beginner Keepsake, but a consistently great Keepsake option.

4 Gold Purse

Gift Given By: Charon Effect: Gain +100 gold/obols at the start of your run.

As you'll know from the original Hades title, if you have the coin, Charon is someone who can make or break your run. So, when the opportunity arises to make the most of their pop-up shop, you'll want to be flush with cash.

The best way to ensure this is always the case is by equipping the Gold Purse Keepsake, which grants players an additional 100 Obols on each outing, and when coupled with the +200 Obols Arcana Card, this can set you up nicely anytime a shop or Well of Charon presents itself. It's one that does put your run in the hands of the fates a little, but considering early game options are few and far between, it's a worthwhile one to equip for sure.

5 Silver Wheel

Gift Given By: Hecate Effect: After spending magick, you can restore the amount over the next three seconds; you can replenish up to 1,000 magick per run.

Beginner players will almost immediately notice that Omega Attacks in Hades 2 are insanely overpowered, and those with an abundance of Magick will find encounters to be laughably easy to navigate as you use powerful casts to keep enemies at bay. However, Magick is a limited resource.

So why not equip Hecate's Silver Wheel and give yourself a pool of 1,000 Magick to play around with? This means that for the initial few areas (depending on how much you rely on Omega Attacks), you'll always be stocked with Magick. So, if you're someone who relies on Casts, this is the Keepsake for you.

6 Knuckle Bones

Gift Given By: Odysseus Effect: The next Guardian (i.e. main boss) you face loses -5% HP. You take -15% damage from Guardians.

It's easy to get hung up on how tough the bosses are here, but what often gets overlooked is how much HP is lost fighting Guardians, the mini-bosses of Hades 2. These Guardians often guard the paths leading to better upgrades and loot, and in normal circumstances, you might opt to avoid them for a more peaceful run.

However, if you have the Knuckle Bones Equipped, you'll be able to start each fight with Guardians, with them losing 5% health before you even lay a scratch on them. The drawback is that you take 15% more damage as a trade-off, but if you're okay with playing more cautiously, this trade-off can make these encounters a whole lot smoother.

7 Ghost Onion

Gift Given By: Dora Effect: Whenever you exit a location, fully restore your HP. You can restore up to 50 HP in total per run.

Then, lastly, in terms of immediately accessible Keepsakes in Hades 2, we have the Ghost Onion, which is given by the totally terrifying shade, Dora. This Keepsake grants players a pool of 50HP that will replenish every time you move forward to a new area. So basically, until this pool is depleted, it will keep your health full.

This is a little like the Silken Scarf, with the important caveat that this pool of HP is a set figure and cannot be scaled, meaning that, once it's gone, it's gone for good. This is a nice keepsake for players who like to have a security blanket in the form of additional health reserves. However, of all the beginner keepsakes listed, this one is probably the one you are least likely to use after you transition from a beginner to an intermediate Hades 2 player.