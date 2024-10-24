Hades 2 has a lot of weapons, and even more if you start bringing weapon aspects into consideration. Not only do these upgrades change the appearance of a weapon, but they also give it a (sometimes) game-changing buff that completely refreshes how it's intended to be used.

Each of the six weapons has a total of three different aspects to choose from (including the original Aspect of Melinoë when the weapon is first unlocked), but it's important to know which ones are worth your time and resources to acquire and upgrade.

10 Argent Skull: Aspect of Melinoë

Your Attacks have more Power for each Shell fired and not yet retrieved.

A cheeky homage to Zagreus' Cast ability from the first Hades game, the Argent Skull allows you to toss up to three projectiles that must be collected before using them again. It's probably in need of a buff, but still can be very powerful if built correctly.

Look out for the Bolstered Array weapon upgrade when running this aspect, as it will add much higher boosts to your fourth and fifth shells. You should also try to boost your Ω speeds as much as possible.

9 Argent Skull: Aspect of Medea

Your Attack stays within reach, and explodes after landing your specials or 3 Sec.

This aspect turns the formula on its head a bit, keeping the Skulls in your hand after attacking, then activating them when you use your specials (which then drops them to the floor). It's a close-range variant of the Argent Skull, that can be executed well with Aphrodite or Apollo boons.

We recommend checking out the Destructive Array and Sudden Driver upgrades for this aspect, which will increase your damage and your special speed, respectively. Also, try hard to get the Aphrodite Flutter Strike boon that boosts close-up damage.

8 Sister Blades: Aspect of Artemis

While you channel your Ω Attack, you occasionally Parry and Riposte right after.

The Sister Blades are a great choice for one-on-one combat builds, such as this aspect, which allows you to get insane boosts to critical damage with a short blessing of Impervious to utilize it. Your Ω will get you behind whatever character you were aiming at, so go for upgrades that improve Backstabs!

In this case, it's up to you if you would rather have the Ω Attack charge quicker, since getting hit by an enemy will be more beneficial to you in certain circumstances. Either way, the Flutter Strike boon from Aphrodite, as well as the Scorch and Blitz effects, are all very good combinations.

7 Moonstone Axe: Aspect of Thanatos

Your Attack is faster, and each strike grants Mortality until you take damage.

The slowest weapon in the game finally gets a speed boost, and it comes with some critical chance as well. Each stack of mortality grants "a fleeting +1% Critical chance to your Ω Moves, up to a max of 13%," which pairs perfectly with the Ω Attack for the axe.

Get your Ω Attack speed and attack boosted with boons, specifically on Apollo's wide-range boons that increase your area of effect. Keep a look out for the Furious Whirlwind and Seething Marauder upgrades as well, which boost our Ω Attack speed and area of effect, respectively.

6 Umbral Flames: Aspect of Melinoë

Flames from your Ω Special can burn longer before expiring.

The Umbral Flames are extremely powerful if you know how to use them right. Buff your Max Magick and Magick Regeneration, and activate that Ω Attack to unleash hell on your enemies. Before closing in for an attack, be sure to use either of your Specials to give you some breathing room.

We recommend getting plenty of crowd-control effects into play, including Hitch and chain-lightning. Clean Candle, Mega Spark and Split Spark are our choices for best Umbral Flames upgrades, boosting your attacks in high quantity and power.

5 Black Coat: Aspect of Melinoë

Your attacks, sprint, and move speed are faster.

The Black Coat is the Hades II equivalent to Iron Man's power armor, including the ability to fly at high speeds. This aspect simply boosts your Attack, Sprint, and move speed, allowing you to experience what the standard Black Coat has to offer.

Be sure to get good proximity-based boons, as well as a high-rarity sprint boon for the occasion. We also recommend using the Exhaust Riser and Launcher Frame upgrades, so you can focus on moving fast and hitting enemies with quick attacks.

4 Moonstone Axe: Aspect of Melinoë

You gain bonus Attack Power and Max Life.

The most straight-forward of any aspect is the Moonstone Axe's base upgrade, which simply boosts your damage and your maximum health. It gets the job done, and at high levels can be absolutely apocalyptic to your foes that try to get near you.

Pairing this with Apollo's area-of-effect boons, as well as any upgrades that boost your Attacks, is key for this kind of build. Try not to focus on doing Dash-Attacks or your Special, since they are meant for one-on-one combat.

3 Black Coat: Aspect of Nyx

You have Ω Boost, which lets you produce Nightspawn after you activate it.

This is the first time we've seen the term Ω Boost in the game, which allows you to spend 30 Magick to charge up your Sprint and deal 150 area damage on impact. It also produces the unique Nightspawn buff, which will cause your Attack and Special to split in 2 and deal reduced damage for the next 5 seconds.

The newest weapon, the Black Coat, brings a lot of crazy mechanics into the fray, and this one is clearly made for crowd control. Pair it with Hera's Hitch curse, or even with Zeus' chain-lightning ability to wipe out crowds in a flash.

2 Sister Blades: Aspect of Melinoë

Your Attacks and Specials deal more damage by striking foes from behind.

Sometimes, the best choice is to stick with the classics. The base Sister Blades aspect gets extremely powerful once you start leveling it up (which is relatively easy to do), giving up to +100% backstab bonus to all of your Attacks and Specials.

This is very clearly meant to be used with the Ω Attack in mind, which transports you to the opposite of an enemy for a hard strike. Pairing this with the Silver Wheel, which slows time while you charge up your Ω Moves, will make you nearly impossible to catch. Be sure to get plenty of Magick boosts so you can keep using the move, as well as trying to get plenty of close-range boons and the Skulking Slice upgrade.

1 Black Coat: Aspect of Selene

You start with Sky Fall, a Hex that strikes multiple foes and applies Shine

Our number one choice for the best weapon aspect is the Aspect of Selene for the Black Coat, which immediately grants you a unique hex. Sky Fall is a non-intensive hex that automatically targets nearby enemies to be struck by a moon beam, which deals damage as well as cursing foes with the unique Shine curse.

Foes afflicted with Shine take an extra 50% damage from Ω Moves for 8 seconds, and since the hex hits multiple enemies, this can make using your Ω Special a catastrophic event (for the other guys). Boost your Specials and Ω Moves, and keep an eye out for moon boons to upgrade the hex!