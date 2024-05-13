Key Takeaways Gather resources with Crescent Pick and Silver Spade for crafting and interactions.

Hades 2 introduces an expansive world where collecting various resources and materials is crucial for progressing through the game. These items are found in specific locations and are essential for crafting, upgrading, and trading within the game.

To effectively collect resources in Hades 2, you'll need specific tools:

Crescent Pick : Essential for mining ore deposits.

: Essential for mining ore deposits. Silver Spade: Used to dig up dirt mounds for seeds.

These tools unlock the ability to gather crucial materials used across different mechanics in the game such as Incantations/Alchemy, Nocturnal Arms, Arcana Cards, and even romantic interactions.

Types of Resources and Their Uses

Bones : Can be exchanged for materials at the Wretched Broker.

: Can be exchanged for materials at the Wretched Broker. Ashes : Key for unlocking and upgrading Arcana Cards.

: Key for unlocking and upgrading Arcana Cards. Psyche : Increases Grasp points, allowing for more Arcana Cards to be equipped.

: Increases Grasp points, allowing for more Arcana Cards to be equipped. Nectar : Gifts for supporting characters to obtain Keepsakes.

: Gifts for supporting characters to obtain Keepsakes. Obols/Gold Coins: Currency for purchasing items from shop wells in dungeons.

Where to Find Resources: A Zone-by-Zone Guide

Crossroads: Central Hub for Trade and Interaction

The Crossroads serve as a pivotal area for resource exchange and collection:

Charon’s Shop and Obol Points : Spend gold at Charon’s shop to earn Obol Points, which can be used to order materials from Charon’s Chest.

: Spend gold at Charon’s shop to earn Obol Points, which can be used to order materials from Charon’s Chest. The Wretched Broker: Offers various resources in exchange for bones. Items available include Ashes, Psyche, and even rare materials like Star Dust and Nightmare.

Dungeon Rewards and NPC Interactions

Dungeons in Hades 2 are prime locations for resource acquisition:

Room Clear Rewards : Often yield basic resources like bones and ashes.

: Often yield basic resources like bones and ashes. NPC Gifts : Characters like Narcissus may provide resources upon interaction.

: Characters like Narcissus may provide resources upon interaction. Charon's Chest: Post-dungeon, you can collect ordered materials like Fate Fabric and Moon Dust.

Specific Zones and Their Resources

Each zone in Hades 2 harbors unique materials critical for advancing in the game:

Erebus

Materials : Moly (Flower), Silver (Ore), Nightshade (Seed)

: Moly (Flower), Silver (Ore), Nightshade (Seed) Boss Drop: Cinder from Hecate

Oceanus

Materials : Lotus (Flower), Limestone (Ore), Cattail (Seed)

: Lotus (Flower), Limestone (Ore), Cattail (Seed) Boss Drop: Pearl from Scylla and the Sirens

Fields of Mourning

Materials : Myrtle (Flower), Glassrock (Ore), Wheat (Seed)

: Myrtle (Flower), Glassrock (Ore), Wheat (Seed) Boss Drop: Tears from Cerberus

Tartarus

Materials : Shaderot (Flower), Marble (Ore), Poppy (Seed)

: Shaderot (Flower), Marble (Ore), Poppy (Seed) Boss Drop: Zodiac Sands from Chronos

City of Ephyra

Materials : Moss (Flower), Bronze (Ore), Garlic (Seed)

: Moss (Flower), Bronze (Ore), Garlic (Seed) Boss Drop: Wool from Polyphemus

Rifts of Thessaly

Materials : Driftwood (Flower), Iron (Ore), Mandrake (Seed)

: Driftwood (Flower), Iron (Ore), Mandrake (Seed) Boss Drop: Golden Apple from Eris

Realm of Chaos

Materials : Darkness (Flower/Gem), Plasma (Ore), Origin/Thalamus (Seed)

: Darkness (Flower/Gem), Plasma (Ore), Origin/Thalamus (Seed) Boss Drop: None

Special Mechanics: Gardening and Romance

Gardening and romantic interactions offer unique ways to use and collect materials:

Gardening : Equip the Silver Spade to dig up seeds. Plant these in soil enriched through incantations like Flourishing Soil and Rich Soil.

: Equip the Silver Spade to dig up seeds. Plant these in soil enriched through incantations like Flourishing Soil and Rich Soil. Romance: Use items like Nectar and Bath Salts to enhance relationships with characters, unlocking new gameplay opportunities and rewards.

Late-Game Activities and Their Rewards

Engaging in late-game activities like Chaos Trials and Oath of the Unseen provides access to exclusive items such as Star Dust for upgrading Arcana Cards and Nightmare for enhancing weapon aspects.

Understanding where to find and how to use resources in Hades 2 is crucial for a successful journey through the game. By strategically using the right tools and knowing where to look, you can maximize your efficiency and enjoyment in this richly detailed underworld.