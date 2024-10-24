One of the many new additions to Hades II in the Olympic Update is Adamant, a new crafting material used in the creation of, among other things, the new Black Coat weapon.

Related Hades 2 Adds New Weapon, Familiars, More in Brand-New Olympic Update The new free Hades 2 downloadable content expands on the early access game with various additions.

Adamant is one of the hardest materials to get in Hades II, and will require a lengthy commitment to a run, as well as having the luck of the gods on your side.

Reaching Mt. Olympus

Adamant is an ore that can only be found in the new Mt. Olympus region, which is the third and final section of the surface world route.

To get there, you'll need to clear the City of Ephyra, defeat the Cyclops boss, clear the Rift of Thessaly, and finally complete the Eris boss fight. For a more detailed look at how to reach Mt. Olympus, check out our guide here:

Finding Adamant

In order to find Adamant ore, you'll need to have the Crescent Pickaxe tool unlocked. We recommend prioritizing this tool at the Training Grounds to raise the spawn rate of ore veins, as well as equipping Raki as your familiar. You can also use boons from Poseidon and Chaos, as well as Well of Charon items, in order to increase the drop rate of ore.

Adamant ore is a shiny black rock with a multicolored tint (pictured above). When you see it, clear the area of enemies and interact with the ore three times to mine it for three pieces of Adamant (or more with boosts).

Adamant can only spawn once in a location, but it can spawn again in a different location in Mt. Olympus on the same run. The Reagent Sensing incantation can help you locate Adamant that is hidden behind walls or other hard-to-see spots. There is no other way to obtain Adamant at this time.

Using Adamant

Adamant has a limited number of uses, as it can only be used with new additions in the Olympic Update. The main ingredient in crafting the sixth weapon, the Black Coat, is Adamant, and will require 2x Cinder and 2x Adamant to create ( retrieved in two successful battles with Hecate and a single vein of Adamant ore).

Adamant is also used in the incantation Eyes of Night and Darkness, which "makes Moon Monuments and Unseen Sigils sometimes appear in locations."