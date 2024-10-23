The use of plasma is one of the many new additions to Hades 2 in the Olympic Update, serving as a rare component used in the creation of upgrades and incantations.

Plasma is hard to come by, and cannot be found by taking the standard route on either path leading from the Crossroads.

Where to Find Plasma

Plasma randomly spawns in the Chaos Realm, which can only be entered via randomly spawning Chaos Gates in the Underworld. These gates appear as portals on the ground, which open after completing your encounter. You can enter by sacrificing a portion of your health.

This area is very small, and it will be apparent almost immediately whether there's a vein of plasma. Look for the glowing rainbow-colored ore on the edge of the location (if you can't see it, you'll need to find another Chaos Gate), then approach it and harvest it using the Crescent Pickaxe to receive one piece of plasma.

Increasing Your Odds Of Finding Plasma

The best way to increase your odds of finding plasma is to increase the rate of Chaos Gates that spawn. Purchasing the Spark of Ixion from a Well of Charon will guarantee the spawn of one of these gates (and negate the damage). We recommend performing the Rise of Stygian Wells and Surge of Stygian Wells incantations to boost the Well's appearance rate, as well as having plenty of Change of Fate tokens to re-roll the items in the shop.

You can also boost the rate at which mineable resources spawn by prioritizing the Crescent Pickaxe at the Training Grounds, and by equipping Raki as your animal familiar. To equip both of these, approach their spot on the Training Ground sigil and follow the prompt.

How to Use Plasma

Plasma is used in incantations and upgrades. While the current update doesn't seem to include any incantations requiring plasma as a component, it can be used as a material in upgrading weapons in the Training Grounds. The Aspect of Nyx upgrade for the Black Coat weapon requires 4 Plasma and 1 Dark to craft.