Key Takeaways Specialized Gathering Tools enhance resource gathering by serving unique functions.

Unlock tools through specific steps like the Night's Craftwork incantation.

Efficiently gather resources with each tool like materials, seeds, or Psyche.

In Hades 2, players can enhance their resource gathering capabilities through specialized tools. Each tool serves a unique function and is unlocked through specific quests. This guide details how to unlock and use the four essential Gathering Tools: Crescent Pick, Silver Spade, Tablet of Peace, and Rod of Fishing.

General Unlock Requirements

To access the Gathering Tools, first complete the Night's Craftwork incantation at the cauldron in the Crossroads hub. This requires 1x Moly, found in Erebus. Completing this incantation unlocks a pentagram in Melinoe's room at the Silver Pool, where the tools can be accessed.

Specific Tool Requirements

Crescent Pick : Requires 1x Ashes, typically rewarded in dungeons.

: Requires 1x Ashes, typically rewarded in dungeons. Silver Spade : Collect 10x Silver using the Crescent Pick from Silver nodes in Erebus.

: Collect 10x Silver using the Crescent Pick from Silver nodes in Erebus. Tablet of Peace : Gather 5x Silver (using the Crescent Pick) and 5x Psyche from dungeon rooms.

: Gather 5x Silver (using the Crescent Pick) and 5x Psyche from dungeon rooms. Rod of Fishing: Needs 2x Fate Fabric (available from the Wretched Broker or Charon's Chest) and 1x Bronze (from surface deposits).

Crescent Pick

Primary Function : Mining various minerals.

: Mining various minerals. Operation : Equip and press the interact button near mineral deposits.

: Equip and press the interact button near mineral deposits. Resources Gathered : Silver (Erebus) Limestone (Oceanus) G.Rock (Fields of Mourning) Marble (Tartarus) Plasma (Realm of Chaos) Bronze (Surface world, including City of Ephyra and Rifts of Thessaly)

:

Silver Spade

Primary Function : Digging up seedlings and other items.

: Digging up seedlings and other items. Operation : Equip and press the Dig button near mounds of dirt.

: Equip and press the Dig button near mounds of dirt. Items and Seeds Dug Up : Nightshade, Cattail, Wheat, Poppy, Origin, Garlic Mystery Seeds and Bath Salts (sometimes found, the latter useful for romancing characters)

:

Tablet of Peace

Primary Function : Gathering large amounts of Psyche.

: Gathering large amounts of Psyche. Operation : Interact with chubby spirits in dungeon rooms to receive Psyche.

: Interact with chubby spirits in dungeon rooms to receive Psyche. Usage: Essential for activating numerous Arcana Cards.

Rod of Fishing

Primary Function : Fishing in dungeon water bodies.

: Fishing in dungeon water bodies. Operation : Look for bubbles at fishing spots and wait for noticeable splashes. Press the interact button to catch the fish during a mini-game.

: Look for bubbles at fishing spots and wait for noticeable splashes. Press the interact button to catch the fish during a mini-game. Rewards: Fish can be sold to the Wretched Vendor for Bones.

Strategic Considerations

You can only equip one Gathering Tool per run, so choose based on the resources you aim to collect. Each tool opens up different possibilities for advancing in the game, enhancing your character's abilities, or earning currency through resource trade.

The Gathering Tools in Hades 2 enrich players' gaming experience by allowing them to gather various resources critical for progression and character development. Players can maximize their efficiency and enjoyment of the game by understanding how to unlock and effectively use each tool.