The titular feature of the massive Olympic Update for Hades 2 is, of course, the new Mount Olympus region that has been added to the game.

Related Hades 2: How to Unlock Pets In Hades 2, players have the opportunity to befriend unique Animal Familiars—Frinos the Frog and Toula the Cat.

It's a tough journey to reach the home of the gods (we defeated Chronos more easily), but if you know what you're doing, you might just make it.

Reach the Surface

If you haven't already unlocked the surface world to explore, you'll need to remove the wards in the Training Grounds blocking the path upwards. The wards are directly across from the entrance to the Underworld, and can only be removed by performing the Permeation of Witching Wards incantation at the Crossroads cauldron.

In order to learn the incantation, you will need to summon Moros to the Crossroads and befriend him, as well as meet Hermes a couple of times. Then, a random conversation with Moros next to the Fated List of Prophecies will end with him revealing the incantation to you.

After you've unlocked the surface world, you'll need to find a way to remove the curse that is cast on you in the overworld. The Unraveling of a Fateful Bond incantation will remove this curse, which you can learn from Moros by talking to him again (after you've visited the surface and died once or twice). Collect the necessary materials and create the incantation in the cauldron.

Reach the City of Ephyra

You must now head up to the surface and make it through the City of Ephyra region by removing the six pylons blocking the path forward. The wards protecting the pylons are found in six of the locations attached to the city hub. They will always be in the first six locations you choose, so decide on your own which boons or rewards you want to receive.

Once they are removed, you can head past the fountain and through to Charon's shop, which is followed by a boss battle with the Cyclops Polyphemus. Upon defeating the Cyclops, you'll reach the end of the region and be able to move on to the Rift of Thessaly.

Reach the Rift of Thessaly

The Rift of Thessaly region is composed of a series of pirate ships, each of which you must survive multiple encounters on before moving on to the next. You can select your next reward by steering the ship left or right, but this doesn't affect your path or the length of the region. The region ends with a boss battle against Eris, marked by a golden apple on the exit door of Charon's ship.

Defeat Eris

Eris is one of the hardest bosses in Hades 2, and includes a total of four different phases. Every time a quarter of her health is depleted, she will briefly become invulnerable and permanently raise her own damage by 100%.

We recommend using the Silver Wheel keepsake, as well as trying to find any boons or items that help slow down time. Be sure to focus your build on one-on-one combat, as she only summons a handful of enemies as reinforcements (single-target Scorch and Blitz effects work very well in this fight, while Hitch does not).

Enter Olympus

Once you defeat Eris, you will be rewarded with a golden apple and the cave behind her will open up, allowing you to enter the final room of the region (a snowy path with a fountain to heal at) and move on to Mount Olympus.