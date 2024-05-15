Key Takeaways Animal Familiars provide strategic advantages in battles and exploration in Hades 2.

Unlocking Familiars requires defeating Hecate, completing incantations, and using Gathering Tools.

Frinos and Toula each offer unique skills and survival boosts when tamed in the game.

In Hades 2, players have the opportunity to befriend unique Animal Familiars—Frinos the Frog and Toula the Cat. These companions not only offer company but also provide tactical advantages in battles. This extensive guide will cover everything you need to know to unlock and effectively utilize these charming allies. For now, there are only two pets that you can unlock - but you never know what the future holds in store. If more are added, this guide will be updated with new relevant information!

Understanding Animal Familiars in Hades 2

Animal Familiars are more than just pets; they are integral to enhancing your strategic options in combat and exploration. Each familiar has unique abilities that can significantly influence gameplay, making the process of unlocking and upgrading them a rewarding aspect of the game.

Preliminary Requirements for Unlocking Animal Familiars

Before you can start unlocking Animal Familiars, certain preliminary conditions must be met:

Defeat Hecate: You must have defeated the boss Hecate multiple times. This boss encounter is crucial as it triggers essential dialogue and events leading to the availability of the Familiar incantation. Complete Specific Incantations: Woodsy Lifespring Incantation: This incantation increases the likelihood of encountering a special fountain chamber in Erebus, which is linked to the initial meeting with one of the familiars, Toula the Cat. Utilize Gathering Tools: You need to have unlocked all the Gathering Tools and used each at least twice in different runs. This activity seems to be a hidden requirement to progress in unlocking familiars, influencing subsequent interactions with Hecate.

Next Steps: After these conditions are fulfilled, players must engage in a specific encounter with Hecate, where she hints at the usefulness of Animal Familiars.

Encounter with Hecate: Key Dialogues

Upon meeting the preliminary requirements, the next encounter with Hecate includes crucial dialogue:

Before Battle : "You jest, yet a familiar may be of considerable benefit given all that you have to do. A possibility to think upon once you are rid of me."

: "You jest, yet a familiar may be of considerable benefit given all that you have to do. A possibility to think upon once you are rid of me." After Defeat: "Do bring an Animal Familiar along next time, if but to keep things livelier for me! We can keep them safe, even in scuffles such as these."

It is unclear how many times you must defeat Hecate in order to get a pet. You may have to beat her a couple of times before you can unlock one of the pets.

Unlocking the 'Faith of Familiar Spirits' Incantation

To officially start your journey with Animal Familiars, you need to unlock the 'Faith of Familiar Spirits' incantation. This section guides you through the process of obtaining and activating this crucial incantation.

Step-by-Step Guide to the Incantation

Acquire the Incantation: Following your encounter with Hecate and the necessary dialogues, the 'Faith of Familiar Spirits' incantation becomes available at the cauldron in the Crossroads. Gather Required Materials: 2x Nectar : Often found as dungeon rewards or purchased from vendors.

: Often found as dungeon rewards or purchased from vendors. 1x Lotus: Collected by hand in the Oceanus zone. Make sure to equip the appropriate Gathering Tool to collect it. Complete the Incantation: Return to the Crossroads and use the gathered materials at the cauldron to complete the 'Faith of Familiar Spirits' incantation.

Upon completion, the incantation grants you an item called 'Witch's Delight,' a special treat that is key to taming and interacting with your future Animal Familiars.

Unlocking Frinos the Frog

Location and Taming Process

Find Frinos : Frinos the Frog appears in the spawning area where Melinoe reappears after perishing in a dungeon.

: Frinos the Frog appears in the spawning area where Melinoe reappears after perishing in a dungeon. Taming: Approach Frinos and use the Tame button. You will then need to give him a Witch's Delight to turn him into your familiar.

Skills of Frinos

Life Bond : You gain +10 max HP, enhancing your survivability in dungeons.

: You gain +10 max HP, enhancing your survivability in dungeons. Soul Bond : Frinos gains +1 Tablet of Peace activation, useful for resource collection.

: Frinos gains +1 Tablet of Peace activation, useful for resource collection. Strength Bond: Frinos deals +10 damage when leaping onto enemies, adding a helpful damage boost in combat.

Unlocking Toula the Cat

Initial and Final Encounters

Initial Encounter : Toula can first be spotted in a special fountain chamber in Erebus, thanks to the Woodsy Lifespring Incantation.

: Toula can first be spotted in a special fountain chamber in Erebus, thanks to the Woodsy Lifespring Incantation. Final Taming Location: After unlocking the ability to travel to the Surface World and completing the necessary steps, find Toula at the dockyard transition zone just after the City of Ephyra.

Taming Toula

Craft Witch's Delight : Use the 'Beast-Loved Morsel' recipe to create more Witch's Delights if needed.

: Use the 'Beast-Loved Morsel' recipe to create more Witch's Delights if needed. Approach and Tame: Approach the sleeping cat and use a Witch's Delight to tame her, making Toula your second Animal Familiar.

Skills of Toula

Heart Bond : Gain an extra Death's Defiance. This skill provides a crucial survival boost during difficult encounters.

: Gain an extra Death's Defiance. This skill provides a crucial survival boost during difficult encounters. Soul Bond : While together, Toula grants +1 fishing action, enhancing resource collection.

: While together, Toula grants +1 fishing action, enhancing resource collection. Claw Bond: Toula strikes +1 more time before losing interest. This skill can be upgraded to allow more frequent attacks in battle.

Additional Tips

With both Frinos and Toula by your side, you're better equipped to handle the challenges of "Hades 2." Each familiar not only provides unique combat advantages but also deepens the game's interactive and strategic elements.

Continued Interaction : Regularly interacting with your familiars and utilizing Witch's Delight will enhance their abilities and your bond, making them more effective companions.

: Regularly interacting with your familiars and utilizing Witch's Delight will enhance their abilities and your bond, making them more effective companions. Utilize Their Skills: Strategically deploy your familiars' skills to complement your gameplay style, whether you prefer a defensive approach or an aggressive one.