Developer Supergiant Games has released the second major update to Hades 2. Titled "The Warsong Update," it'll add the Final Confrontation to the surface route of the story among other additions to the popular roguelike that's currently available on PC through Steam Early Access.

Expanding on Early Access

Hades 2 was released on Steam back on May 6, 2024, but instead of being complete from the start, the developers released an early access edition for it. Their plan is to use player feedback to improve on the game before it finally gets to the 1.0 release and they don't have a specific window for it yet.

Ever since it came out, the game has received multiple updates, but only two of them were considered a major overhaul of the experience. The first time was The Olympic Update in October 2024, which added The Olympus as an explorable area. Within the mountain of the gods, players have the chance to face powerful foes, dangers and events.

The Warsong Update's biggest addition is a follow-up to The Olympus, as players must face what lies beyond the Guardian of that area. According to the developer's notes, the Surface Route now goes all the way to the Final Confrontation, making it a complete run, though it should still receive updates going forward.

Another relevant addition is Ares, which had been part of the first game, but was missing so far in the second title. The god of war is the last Olympian to join the game and provides aid to Melinoë with his bloodthirsty boons. The update also allows players to recruit Gale the Polecat, the fifth and last animal familiar, and it can help players avoid damage.

Many other improvements are now in effect as well as part of this free update. The Altar of Ashes now has new illustrations and some revamped Arcana effects to keep in mind. There are also new events and interactions, like singing a duet in the Crossroads, and the story has over 2,000 new voice lines.

New music tracks, new and improved boons for multiple Olympians, menu revamps and resource gathering made easier to understand are some of the improvements detailed in the patch notes. Just like the previous time, the company has shared a dramatic reading of the complete list, so players can watch a video that covers the whole thing instead of reading through the dense text.

Despite now having two full routes for players to explore, Supergiant has already confirmed plans for a third major update. According to them, it'll be available "some months from now," which is a vague statement, but sounds like it should not take too long to come out if no problems mess up with their internal schedule.

The development team still plans to expand the story with an emphasis on character interaction and subplots. They're also planning on enhancing two core gameplay aspects: the Nocturnal Arms and the Guardians, which act as bosses at the end of each area. These should be part of the next major update, after fixing issues and following up on feedback from "The Warsong Update."

The Warsong Update's biggest addition is a follow-up to The Olympus, as players must face what lies beyond the Guardian of that area.

Hades 2 doesn't have a full release window right now. The developer teases that they still have some plans beyond the third update and regards it as too early to share the news of a release date right now.