Key Takeaways Nectar in Hades 2 deepens relationships with NPCs, rewarding you with Keepsakes.

Methods: Acquire Nectar through Kinship Incantation, Charon, or Nectar Rewards in dungeons.

Tips: Plan runs efficiently, prioritize gift recipients, manage resources, complete beneficial Incantations.

In Hades 2, Nectar plays a pivotal role as a gift item used to strengthen relationships with the myriad characters you encounter throughout your journey. This guide will help you understand the various methods to acquire more Nectar, ensuring you always have enough to foster alliances and perhaps even romance.

What is Nectar?

Nectar is primarily used to deepen relationships with NPCs by gifting it during interactions. Successful gifting rewards the character with a Keepsake, which can provide various enhancements and benefits during your runs. If an NPC does not require Nectar at a given time, they will return it, ensuring that none of your precious resources are wasted.

Related Hades II: How to Romance Characters Romance in Hades 2 isn't just about flirting; it’s about building relationships over multiple interactions.

Methods to Acquire Nectar in Hades 2

Kinship Fortune Incantation: Requirements : 60x Bones.

: 60x Bones. Reward: Completing this Incantation not only grants you +1 Nectar but also unlocks the Wretched Broker NPC at the Crossroads. Purchasing from the Wretched Broker: Cost : 30x Bones per Nectar.

: 30x Bones per Nectar. Note: You're limited to purchasing one Nectar per visit to the Crossroads. Once their respective incantations are completed, the Wretched Broker also sells other items like Bath Salts and Ambrosia. Nectar Rewards in Dungeons: How to Find : Keep an eye out for doorways or pathways marked with the Nectar symbol during dungeon explorations.

: Keep an eye out for doorways or pathways marked with the Nectar symbol during dungeon explorations. Reward: Successfully clearing the encounter rewards you with Nectar. Purchasing from Charon: Currency : Obols (gold coins).

: Obols (gold coins). Availability: Charon, the Ferryman of the Dead, appears randomly in dungeons and sells Nectar among other items. Harbinger of Doom Fated List: Objective : Complete the Doomed Beckoning Incantation (requires 3x Fate Fabric and 1x Nightshade).

: Complete the Doomed Beckoning Incantation (requires 3x Fate Fabric and 1x Nightshade). Outcome: Summon and speak with Moros; completing this interaction rewards you with a bottle of Nectar. Sweet Nectar Alchemy Recipe: Unlock Condition : Reach the Surface World and defeat the current final boss, who drops a Golden Apple.

: Reach the Surface World and defeat the current final boss, who drops a Golden Apple. Recipe: Use the Golden Apple to brew 3x Nectar, an essential resource for maintaining strong bonds with key characters.

Tips for Maximizing Nectar Collection

Plan Your Runs : Knowing when and where you can acquire Nectar can help you plan your dungeon explorations and Crossroads visits more effectively.

: Knowing when and where you can acquire Nectar can help you plan your dungeon explorations and Crossroads visits more effectively. Resource Management : Since Bones and Obols are used to purchase Nectar, managing these resources efficiently across your runs is crucial.

: Since Bones and Obols are used to purchase Nectar, managing these resources efficiently across your runs is crucial. Interactions Matter : Prioritize giving Nectar to characters who can offer substantial help or unlock new aspects of the game, such as unique Keepsakes or access to new Incantations.

: Prioritize giving Nectar to characters who can offer substantial help or unlock new aspects of the game, such as unique Keepsakes or access to new Incantations. Incantations Are Key: Focus on completing Incantations that unlock additional ways to obtain or use Nectar, such as the Rite of Vapor Cleansing for Bath Salts, which further enhances character interactions.

By following this guide, you’ll be better equipped to gather Nectar in Hades 2 and use it strategically to enhance your relationships with the game's diverse cast of characters.