Key Takeaways Post Trauma, a new survival horror game from Raw Fury and Red Soul Games, now has on October release date announced for it.

The game is a deliberate ode to classic survival horror, but with moder presentation and surreal visuals.

It was also revealed that Togo Igawa will be voicing main character Roman, a train conductor trapped in a mysterious dimension after a panic attack.

With Gamescom underway and PAX West coming at the end of the month, 2024's summer gaming event season is finally coming to a close. However, no one could have guessed that the season would begin and end with a game such as Post Trauma, the upcoming survival horror game from Raw Fury and developers Red Soul Games. At the Guerrilla Collective back in early June, a Fall release window was announced for the game, and with today's Future Games Show, that window has now been narrowed down to a definitive release date, as Post Trauma is now scheduled for a release date that's just a couple of days away from Halloween, appropriately enough.

The reveal of the release date naturally came courtesy of a brand-new trailer for the game, which you can check out at the link here. As stated last time, a lot of Post Trauma's story is still being kept a mystery, but now we get a deeper look at the gameplay as well. And as this is an homage to classic survival horror, we see a lot of familiar elements, from combination lock puzzles to item box management and third-person combat. We also get more peeks at some of the horrors that reside in the game's otherworldly dimension, ranging from creepy statue-like beings to amalgamated mounds of bodies. Yet the most mysterious thing might be the odd scan lines of sorts that can be seen over certain gameplay elements. Part of a standard gameplay feature, or something even more surreal? It might likely just be the former, but hey, you never know...

The Terror Train's Conductor

One of the other notable takeaways from the trailer is a showcase of the game's voice acting, including that of BAFTA-nominated star of Total War: Shogun 2 Togo Igawa as our main character Roman, a train conductor who finds himself trapped in this nightmarish world after a panic attack (and is suffering through some other torment in his life as well, if the title didn't give that away). In addition, Autumn Ivy and Hyoie O’Grady will also be part of the supporting cast. So while the gameplay is a deliberate nod to the older days of survival horror, the presentation is set to hopefully look and sound as impressive as it can be. Post Trauma is set to arrive for PS5, XSX, and PC on October 29, just two days before Halloween, allowing for players to check it out just in time for maximum seasonal spookiness.