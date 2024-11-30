The Halo games remain one of the longest-running franchises in the FPS genre. Many consider it the series that forever changed first-person shooters on consoles with its unique characters, vast lore, outstanding soundtrack, selection of exceptional weapons, and most of all, its eclectic vehicles.

One of the things that makes Halo stand out from other shooters is how it utilizes vehicles in gameplay. The best levels have featured large open battles on land or air, adding to the scale of the war between humanity and its invading threats. So, mount up, because it’s time to ride on the most iconic vehicles within Halo.

This list will only cover vehicles that are drivable/pilotable.

8 Chopper

Brute Bikers

First unveiled during the events of Halo 3, this mishmash of metal looks like an alien took a motorcycle and replaced the wheels with sharp gears. Clunky as it may look to operate, this machine can be a beast on the battlefield as it feels like you’re speeding around on a battering ram.

Although the vehicle comes equipped with a pair of spike cannons, it's more practical just to run down the target using the booster and crush them with the front of the Chopper. Say what you will about the Brutes, they might be animalistic killers, but they know how to make a threatening bike — it’s one of the reasons why the lethal machine returned in Halo Infinite wearing Banished colors.

7 Sabre

Space Combat Evolved

Though it was only featured once during the unforgettable story of Halo: Reach, the Sabre has become a favorite among fans. For the first time, players were put into a vehicle to fight the Covenant not on the ground, not by air, but in space.

The Sabre feels as powerful as it looks, equipped with boosters for maneuverability and speed, a long-range machine gun, homing missiles, and even a targeting system. It’s basically a space jet, which is how it feels to pilot when soaring across open space against a Covenant warship. To this day, fans are still hoping Halo space combat will make a return, but except for one mission in Halo 4, that has yet to happen.

6 Wraith

The Spooky Tank

Every Halo player is familiar with this purple monster. Since the first game, Wraiths have been the heavy artillery of the Covenant. Possessing strong armor plating, the alien tank is capable of raining down plasma mortars with its enormous gun from long range.

Though its appearance has changed over the games, the Wraith always comes equipped with a plasma cannon for cutting down infantry, or any Spartan daring enough to engage the Wraith on their own. Despite its bulky design, the Wraith remains a perfect weapon for enemy forces, and so long as it continues to score easy kills off unsuspecting players, it’ll forever remain part of this franchise.

5 Banshee

The Terror of the Skies

Even before you see it, you know it's coming when you hear the hum of its engines. Whether it’s taking place on Earth or the far reaches of the Halo ring, Banshees have always ruled the skies. Compared to other crafts, the Banshee's sleek design makes it more aerodynamic, making it the most agile flying vehicle in the series.

Armed with plasma and fuel rod cannons, these alien crafts can be utilized for nearly any combat scenario in the air. One hit from the fuel rod alone is an instant kill on any Spartan. Add in the booster jets for aerial maneuvers, and the Banshee is one speedy machine of death and destruction. Yet the only thing it can’t stop is a clever player leaping on and hijacking it.

4 Ghost

Enemy Hoverbike

The Galactic Empire of Star Wars has speeders, and the Covenant has Ghosts, also known as that thing our online friends love running us over with while playing co-op. Despite its limited armor and exposed cockpit, the Ghost remains the number one vehicle of the Covenant/Banished army.

Its simple control panel means even a lowly Grunt can pilot it, though players will often encounter Elites and Brutes piloting them. Sure, its energy weapons can cut through infantry, but it’s easier just to ram enemies using the speed boost from its gravity propulsion drive. Capable of cruising across the battlefield at high speeds, this vehicle can be tricky to take down. More likely, the pilot will be killed before the Ghost is even destroyed—which means the player can score a kill and a free vehicle all in one package.

3 Scorpion Tank

“Tank Beats Everything!”

In a battle of firepower, the Scorpion Tank wins by a landslide. The enemy forces of Halo may have their speed and plasma shots, but that doesn’t mean anything against an armored giant that can blow them away with a single blast from its rotating cannon.

Though limited by its movements, the Scorpion Tank makes up for it with the addition of a mounted turret. Between two drivers, a single tank can attack in multiple directions. Even better, the tank includes four spots for passengers. Meaning, another player or NPC can cause some damage of their own while riding along. Between all this, the tank was so powerful that Bungie had to nerf it in the sequels because the one in Combat Evolved was indestructible.

2 Pelican

“You Know Our Motto—We Deliver!”

The Pelicans have usually functioned as tactical dropships throughout the series. Whether it was for dropping off troops or cargo, Pelicans have been a major support to Master Chief and the UNSC. Throughout most of the games, however, players have never fully had the chance to interact with them, until in Halo 4 when they got to pilot their very own.

Unlike the previous varieties from the original series, the version developed by 343 Industries is designed more for combat and equipped with large turrets on the sides, an autocannon, and a Spartan Laser. This amalgamation created a powerful rig that’s able to tear through enemy Phantoms like glass through tissue paper. It may have only been for one mission, but with how prominent the Pelicans have been to this franchise, being able to pilot them just once was a Halo player’s dream come true.

1 Warthog

The Icon of The Franchise

When players think of Halo, several images come to mind, and among them is a green four-wheeled ground vehicle with a turret-mounted machine gun. The Warthog has been featured in virtually every Halo release, and for good reason. This militarized machine is usually the go-to vehicle players gun for during the main campaign or multiplayer.

It’s even useful for testing out maps when messing around in Forge. Besides its multiple uses, the Warthog has also made a name for itself after the first game, when Master Chief escaped Halo’s destruction using one. Even the famous song that plays during the final mission in Halo 3 has been titled The Warthog Run. With fast speed, simple controls, and a chain gun in the back, the Warthog is undeniably the best vehicle. Then again, they could always improve it by replacing the turret with a Spartan Laser.